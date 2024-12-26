Festive shopping

As the winter breeze des­cends and sparkling lights illuminate every corner, the season of joy begins once again. As a result, Central Group invites everyone to experience festive wonderlands at its luxury department stores across six European countries and Thailand.

Selfridges, the United Kingdom.

Christmas Wonderland at Selfridges, UK

If you're planning a winter escape to London, Selfridges is a must-visit destination. This year, Selfridges unveils the holiday theme "More the Merrier!", transforming the entire store into a vibrant, warm and magical Christmas wonderland. Stunning window displays come to life with imaginative designs and artistic storytelling that enchant every passerby.

Step into Christmas Grottos, where the holiday spirit comes alive with Santa Claus and his merry crew of Christmas Crackers ready to create unforgettable memories. Meanwhile, the Artist Window captivates with whimsical art installations and modern fairy-tale narratives.

A true highlight this season is the Art Block Exhibition by acclaimed British artist Andrew Logan. His masterpieces Pegasus – Birth, Life & Death and The Universe Of Smiles symbolise joy and hope, bringing artistic wonder to the festive display.

Also, don't miss "The Fount Bar" takeover by Christian Louboutin, where the bar transforms into a signature red holiday haven, serving exclusive festive cocktails through January 2025.

Brown Thomas, Ireland.

12 Days Of Christmas Comes to Life at Brown Thomas, Ireland

If you are seeking a holiday destination steeped in Christmas enchantment, look no further than Brown Thomas in the heart of Dublin, Ireland. This iconic 175-year-old luxury department store has been transformed into a magical wonderland under the theme "Gifts A Gifting", radiating elegance and festive grandeur.

The true highlight of the season is the breathtaking window displays inspired by the classic Christmas carol 12 Days Of Christmas. Each display is a masterpiece, blending high fashion with meticulous craftsmanship, telling heartfelt stories of celebration through intricate artistic design.

The displays showcase works from top designers, including Richard Quinn's jewel-adorned gowns, Michelle Kearns' bespoke hats and Rotate's graceful swan figurines dressed in couture. Look closer, and you'll find Roksanda's and Loewe's avant-garde drummers -- captivating creations that leave a lasting impression. Adding to their allure, every window frame is hand-painted with delicate artistry, symbolising Dublin's most cherished landmarks. The result is a fusion of creativity and craftsmanship that transports onlookers into an imaginative, boundless world -- like wandering through a Christmas museum filled with unforgettable dreams and inspiration.

Shoppers will also find an array of exclusive holiday collections from luxury brands, including limited-edition items, Diptyque Advent Calendars and premium beauty products from Victoria Beckham Beauty, making every gift selection truly extraordinary.

Rinascente, Italy.

The Christmas Factory at Rinascente, Italy

Journeying to Southern Europe, Italy is a dream destination for global shoppers thanks to the grandeur of Rinascente under Central Retail. With nine branches nationwide, Rinascente transforms into "The Christmas Factory" during the holiday season -- a magical realm filled with exquisite gifts and enchanting decorations.

Discover iconic Nutcracker dolls, symbolising good luck and protection from evil spirits, as well as timeless music boxes featuring themes like Caddington Village, Vail Village and Harvest Crossing, evoking the charm of snowy villages filled with joy and festive spirit.

The highlight this year is the complete takeover of Rinascente Milan under the spellbinding theme "Dior Ball of Dreams". Inspired by an enchanting masquerade ball at the Palace of Versailles, Dior brings its magic to life with spectacular window displays designed by renowned Italian artist Pietro Ruffo. The entire store dazzles with radiant golden lights and intricate patterns that illuminate Milan's city centre, showcasing Dior's signature creations, including J'Adore, Sauvage, Miss Dior and La Collection Privée.

For those searching for the perfect holiday gift, shop at any of Rinascente's nine stores or explore their curated selections online at rinascente.it. Enjoy the convenience of the On Demand Chat & Shop service, offering a modern, personalised shopping experience.

Globus, Switzerland.

The Home of Wishes at Globus, Switzerland

For those visiting Switzerland this holiday season, Globus's nine branches have transformed into enchanting festive destinations under the magical theme "The Home of Wishes". This captivating concept brings dreams and heartfelt wishes to life through the power of generosity and the true spirit of giving.

The heart of this year's celebration is the store's enchanting holiday character, the "Christmas Spirit". Woven from shimmering pink satin ribbons, this magical being embodies hope, joy and the essence of giving. As both guardian and storyteller of the season, the Christmas Spirit casts its magical charm, turning dreams into treasured gifts while spreading happiness to all.

To elevate the shopping experience, Globus offers "Personalized Gift Services In-Store", where gift specialists provide tailored recommendations for the perfect present. Each gift is beautifully wrapped with premium materials, thoughtfully designed to make every holiday offering a cherished memory that lasts forever.

Let Your Heart Be Light at the KaDeWe, Alsterhaus, Oberpollinger in Germany

If you're visiting Germany between December and January, make sure to check in at KaDeWe in Berlin, Alsterhaus in Hamburg, and Oberpollinger in Munich. Together, they celebrate the festive season under the enchanting theme "Let Your Heart Be Light".

As you step inside, you'll be immersed in a dazzling Christmas wonderland illuminated by shimmering lights and luxurious window displays in hues of deep blue, emerald green and radiant gold. The sparkling reflections evoke a starlit sky, creating a warm yet opulent ambience throughout every corner of the stores.

Another highlight is the Christmas Market nestled within the stores, offering an exquisite selection of holiday treasures. Discover ornaments for your Christmas tree, elegant jewellery, traditional Christmas treats and exclusive gift sets -- perfect for creating unforgettable holiday memories with your loved ones.

Illum, Denmark.

Cosmic Christmas at Illum, Denmark

One destination not to be missed when visiting Denmark is Illum, Copenhagen's most iconic and historic luxury department store. This year, Illum unveils a breathtaking holiday experience under the theme "Cosmic Christmas", transporting visitors into a mesmerising galaxy of imagination.

The moment you step inside, you'll be enchanted by sparkling lights, shimmering stars and celestial decorations that illuminate every corner. It's as if you've embarked on a magical space journey, where every step reveals new wonders in a universe beyond your wildest dreams.

This visionary campaign was brought to life in collaboration with Morten Ravn, a Danish artist renowned for his expertise in digital art and AI-driven innovations. His creations merge futuristic space-inspired aesthetics with the warmth and spirit of Christmas, resulting in an artistic masterpiece that is both imaginative and heartwarming.

Beyond the visual spectacle, Illum enhances the festive experience with luxury gifts and decorations from world-class brands such as Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, Bucherer, and many more. Browse the exclusive Cosmic Christmas Online Catalog at Illum.dk and find the perfect gifts from anywhere in the world.

Central Group

Central Chidlom, Bangkok.

Central Chidlom: The Store of Bangkok

If travelling abroad isn't on your agenda this holiday season, Central Chidlom is a perfect destination for a luxurious shopping experience. This iconic department store has undergone a historic transformation under the concept "The Store of Bangkok".

Both the interior and exterior have been thoughtfully reimagined, combining contemporary Thai architectural elements with world-class design. Central Chidlom's signature "Chidlom Pink" was specially created to set this location apart from other Central department stores.

A standout architectural feature is the illuminated white-glass façade, which changes its hues based on the weather and sparkles beautifully at night. The façade's fluid lights create mesmerising dimensions, making it the perfect spot for capturing unforgettable holiday photos. Luxe Galerie offers a selection of global luxury fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Celine, Gucci, Prada and Versace, catering to those with a passion for limitless luxury fashion. Shoes Avenue is another can't-miss section, showcasing designer footwear from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Tod's, Proenza Schouler and more.

For an exclusive lifestyle experience, visit the "Christian Louboutin Bar", the first of its kind in Asia. It promises a glamorous ambience, serving specially crafted signature drinks in a setting inspired by the brand's iconic design aesthetic.