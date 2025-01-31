Emirates pours $5m into premium lounge in Thailand

Emirates, the world’s biggest international airline, has opened a new $5-million travel lounge in Thailand, signalling Bangkok’s importance in the airline’s network and strong demand for premium travel.

The relocated and refurbished facility in Satellite 1 Terminal (SAT-1) at Suvarnabhumi Airport is the largest international lounge outside the airline’s home market Dubai. With capacity for 250 guests, it is big enough to accommodate all premium passengers traveling on two Airbus A380 double-decker jets.

The post-pandemic travel rush has led to more leisure passengers buying expensive seats in the front of the cabin. The $5-million investment is the latest in a series of moves by Emirates to meet the rise in premium demand, including scaling back the economy section on some planes as it overhauls its aircraft interiors.

The expanded facility will offer a range of amenities, including shower spas, complimentary WiFi, and a food and beverage selection that incorporates local and international dishes.

Emirates operates 41 branded airport lounges worldwide, including seven at Dubai International Airport and 34 across its global network.

Bangkok is Emirates’ second-largest destination on first and business class seats, with five daily flights using a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, as well as double daily flights to Phuket and a daily non-stop service between Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Thailand saw foreign tourist arrivals surge last year after it eased entry rules and waived visas for Chinese, the largest group of visitors to the country.

The recovery in tourism is expected to continue this year, with the third season of hit television series The White Lotus — set to air in early 2025 and featuring Thai luxury hotels — and the legalisation of same-sex marriage drawing in more visitors.