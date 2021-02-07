Shuttlers Dechapol, Sapsiree unveil recipe for success

Shuttlers Dechapol Puavaranukroh (right) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai celebrate after winning the mixed doubles title at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals on Jan 31. (Badminton Association of Thailand photo)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerat­tanachai have credited hard work, determination and friendship for helping them write a new chapter in badminton history.

The mixed doubles pair said their historical achievements last month were the product of their disciplined training, strong will and confidence in each other over the years both on and off the court.

The duo won championships on three consecutive Sundays, starting with the Yonex Thailand Open on Jan 17, followed by the Toyota Thailand Open on Jan 24 and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals on Jan 31.

The victory at the Yonex Thailand Open made them the first mixed doubles players from Thailand to win the 1000 series badminton tournament. The latest win at the World Tour Finals, one of the most prestigious events in the badminton world, made them the first mixed doubles pair to win three consecutive World Tour Super 1000 crowns.

"Winning the World Tour Finals was the sweetest of all as they brought together eight top players," Dechapol said.

The win at the World Tour Finals on Jan 24 did not come easily after Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung levelled the match 1-1 in the second set. The Thais had been defeated by the South Koreans in the group stage.

But Dechapol, better known among Thai fans by his nickname Bas, and Sapsiree, nicknamed Popor, came back to win the decider for the title.

"We changed the tactic in the third set," Dechapol said. "We felt relaxed but they were under pressure as they had not won the previous two events."

The duo made their court debut in 2015 while training at SCG Badminton Academy, climbing from the rank of 345 at the time to second best in the world in the latest rankings announced after the end of the three events in Bangkok last month.

They trained together five days a week to be better players, two hours in the morning and another two in the afternoon.

"We practice as if we are playing against our opponents," Dechapol said. "We train like that, so that we can keep our composure in the real situation."

Dechapol (right) and Sapsiree relax during a traning break at SCG Badminton Academy on Wednesday. (Photo by Jetjaras Naranong).

They said training also kept them in sync on the court and played a part in their rise to fame.

"We don't need to say a word. We only look at each other's eyes to send signals on how we should play against our opponents on the court," Sapsiree said.

The Thai duo have only Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong standing in their way to the top rank. But Dechapol and Sapsiree said their next mission is not to dethrone the Chinese pair.

"Our goal is at the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Dechapol said.

What does his partner think?

"I believe we will get one of the medals," Sapridee added. "And our ultimate goal is the gold medal."