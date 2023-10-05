Japanese minnows Kofu upset Buriram

Pathum's Victor Cardozo in action against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Japanese second-tier side Ventforet Kofu stunned Thai League 1 champions Buriram United 1-0 with a last-gasp goal in Group H of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Motoki Hasegawa scored the winner for the home team in the dying moments.

The Thais were the better side but failed to break the Japanese club's defence.

Ventforet Kofu are the Japanese Emperor's Cup winners and made the group stage through play-offs.

The J2 League club stole a point from their opening game against Melbourne City.

They now have four points from two games while Buriram have three after defeating China's Zhejiang in their opening match. Zhejiang were playing Melbourne last night.

In Group I on Tuesday night, Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United suffered a 4-2 home loss to Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim.

An incredible opening 15 minutes at Pathum Thani Stadium saw the hosts go in front through Victor Cardozo's penalty before JDT turned the game on their head with goals from Arif Aiman Hanapi and Bergson as the visitors led 2-1 at the interval.

Juan Muniz made it 3-1 eight minutes after the restart but Cardozo's second goal just two minutes later cut the deficit to 3-2.

But Arif's second 12 minutes from time gave JDT breathing space and they held out for the three points.

Pathum are still looking for their first point of the campaign.

JDT joined their next opponents, South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on three points. Kawasaki Frontale, who beat Ulsan 1-0 on Tuesday, have six points.