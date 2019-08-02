Chaos in capital as bombings stir worries

Bomb squad officers check the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road after one of two bombs went off on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok was plunged into chaos on Friday after a series of bombings put citizens and authorities alike on alert for unattended objects. Damage and injuries were minimal but the timing of the incidents, during a high-profile Asean meeting, suggested embarrassing the government was the aim.

The incidents occurred on the same day that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made his first visit to the Royal Thai Police head office, which he has pledged to oversee directly.

Every move by the perpetrators and every response by security authorities attracted extra attention from a large foreign media corps in the capital to cover a meeting of Asean foreign ministers. They were joined by many other senior diplomats including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The internet was soon alight with rumours and speculation, which authorities moved quickly to dispel. For a start, they, said, no areas of the city had been closed.

As for the identity of the perpetrators, army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong said the usual suspects were involved, without naming names. He was believed to be referring to red-shirt sympathisers loyal to fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The trouble began on Thursday afternoon when two men were spotted dropping a suspicious object outside the police headquarters on Rama I Road. A police source said on Friday that it was a bomb set to go off at 8am that morning.

The pair were arrested in Chumphon province on Friday.

Seven bombs in all were reported in five locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Friday, with five of them going off, hurting three people. The blasts included one at the Chong Nonsi BTS station, the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters.

Also targeted was the King Power MahaNakhon tower near the Chong Nonsi station. King Power is a major backer of the Bhumjaithai Party, one of the partners in the coalition government.

At least three suspicious objects were reported, including a box placed under an escalator at the Silom BTS station on Friday morning, and a bag left unattended at a bus stop on Phahon Yothin Road during rush hour.

Gen Prayut, the Royal Thai Army and political parties, including the opposition Pheu Thai, all condemned the acts.

The explosives sparked a rumour about a plan to declare the capital a security area but Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng, a spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command, bluntly denied it. “Please do not panic,” he said.