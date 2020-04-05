Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths Sunday

A man wearing a protective mask walks on a bridge during the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand has reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Sunday.

The latest numbers raised the total in the kingdom to 2,169 cases.

The country also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to 23 since the outbreak first emerged in January, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the centre and Public Health Ministry.

The latest fatalities were two Thai men and one man from Switzerland.

One of the Thai victims was a 46-year-old man who returned from working in London on March 22. He went to a hospital on March 25. The details of his work were not revealed.

The other deceased Thai man was a 30-year-old worker who lived in Phatthalung and worked in Surin. He died at Prasat Hospital in Prasat district of Surin on Saturday.

The foreigner was a 82-year-old Swiss man who had attended a party in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan and visited entertainment venues in Bangkok.