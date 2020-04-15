30 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Safely behind a transparent partition, masked monks receive alms from visitors at Wat Samian Nari in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported 30 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), lifting the total to 2,643 over 68 provinces, and two new deaths, increasing the toll to 43.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 42nd death was a Thai woman aged 65 who was a food vendor in a walking street. She also had diabetes, chronic renal disease and hypertension.

On March 7 she had a high fever and cough, and bought medicine to treat herself. On March 12 she went to a hospital in Chiang Mai province to seek treatment because wsa still unwell. On March 15 she fainted, went back to the same hospital and then returned home.

On March 17 she was tested for Covid-19 and was admitted to a public hospital the following day suffering from exhaustion, but remained conscious.

On March 19 her Covid-19 test returned positive and she was given favipiravir anti-viral medication, Dr Taweesilp said.

On March 22 she suffered shortness of breath and was diagnosed with severe pneumonia and an enlarged heart. On April 6 she became unconscious and her blood pressures fell. She died on April 13.

Dr Taweesilp said the woman had been in close contact with a family member who was infected with Covid-19.

The 43rd death was a Thai man aged 60 who returned from an Islamic ceremony in Indonesia on March 24. On April 2, he had a fever of 38.4°C and muscle pain.

He sought treatment at a hospital in Ayutthaya province. His condition gradually deteriorated and he died on April 14.

Dr Taweesilp advised people who have similar symptoms to quickly see a doctor.

"We have known this disease for only a few months. A quick meeting with a doctor can result in fast and effective treatment," he said.

The 30 new local cases included 19 people in close contact with previous patients, two visitors to crowded places, one returnee from France and one quarantined returnee from the United States with a connecting flight in Japan. Seven patients were under investigation.

Dr Taweesilp said the information showed that infection remained possible in crowded places, so the government still needed to close these areas.

The number of new cases was fluctuating in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, while those in other provinces were declining, he said.

Of the 2,643 accumulated cases, 1,497 patients had recovered and were discharged. Bangkok continued to post the most patients, 1,328, followed by 190 in Phuket, 149 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan and 93 in Yala province.

The biggest group of patients was still in 30-39 years age range.

Nine provinces still have no reported cases of Covid-19 -- Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.