Thailand logs 29 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths Thursday
Thailand
General

published : 16 Apr 2020 at 11:41

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
The government on Thursday reported 29 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), lifting the total to 2,672, and three new deaths, increasing the toll to 46.

The number of recovered cases is now 1,593 -- a substantial increase of 96 over's Wednesday's figures. 

Thursday's tally of new cases was marginally lower than the 30 recorded on Wednesday.

The highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22. Because testing has so far been limited, the actual number of cases may be higher.

The average age of Covid-19 patients was 37. The oldest was 91 and the youngest just 1 month.

-- More to follow --

