Ayutthaya shrimp market's closure extended by 7 days
Thailand
General

Ayutthaya shrimp market's closure extended by 7 days

published : 4 May 2021 at 11:48

writer: Soonthorn Phongpao

A few workers are seen cleaning the central shrimp market of Ayutthaya. The market, where a number of Covid-19 infections were reported, has been closed since April 17. (Photo: Soonthorn Phongpao)
AYUTTHAYA: The provincial communicable disease committee has extended the closure of the central shrimp market by another seven days to May 11, governor Panu Yaemsri said on Tuesday.

The well-known shrimp market on the Asian highway in tambon Hantra, Muang district, where 43 people were reported to have been infected with Covid-19, had been closed since April 17. The closure had earlier been extended twice to Tuesday.

During the closure, under the supervision of the provincial administration organisation, the market had been disinfected and its infrastructure improved.

Twelve main food shops selling grilled fish and shrimp were required to make hygienic improvements involving those involving air ventilation.

Since only one of shops meets the requirements, the committee decided to give others more time by extending the closure, Mr Panu said.

