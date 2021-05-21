Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid vaccination registration for foreigners from June 7
Thailand
General

Covid vaccination registration for foreigners from June 7

published : 21 May 2021 at 16:52

writer: Online Reporters

A nationwide mass vaccination campaign begins on June 1, and foreigners are also eligible to register for inoculation at designated hospitals and centres. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
A nationwide mass vaccination campaign begins on June 1, and foreigners are also eligible to register for inoculation at designated hospitals and centres. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

All foreigners in Thailand will be able to register at vaccination centres for Covid-19 shots from June 7, when the campaign for mass inoculations begins, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Deputy spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the government had set June 7 for the start of the vaccination campaign.

Foreigners could register to get their vaccine shots at designated hospitals and health centres where they live.

"Thailand will not be safe until everyone is vaccinated," he said during the daily briefing of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, and late relayed the message on his personal Twitter account.

The announcement follows confusion and bewilderment in foreign communities after the Public Health Ministry said on May 4 that priority would be given to vaccinating Thai people first.

It reversed the decision on May 6, announcing equal access to the vaccine for Thai and foreign nationals to help create head immunity.

Infographic from Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration via @NatapanuN Twitter account


Infographic from Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration via @NatapanuN Twitter account

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (34)
MOST RECENT
Business

Mitsubishi to trim local car output amid chip shortage

TOKYO: Mitsubishi Motors will reduce production by 30,000 vehicles in total in June at five plants in Thailand, Japan and Indonesia, a spokeswoman said, as a global semiconductor shortage continues to trouble the automotive industry.

18:52
Business

Myanmar slashes trade target on Covid after crippling coup

Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since a military coup in February, cut its trade target for this year by 16%, citing the impact of Covid-19.

17:39
Thailand

Jabs for foreigners

Foreigners will be eligible to register for Covid-19 vaccination at designated hospitals and centres across the country from June 7, when the nationwide vaccination campaign begins.

16:52