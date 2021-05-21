Covid vaccination registration for foreigners from June 7

A nationwide mass vaccination campaign begins on June 1, and foreigners are also eligible to register for inoculation at designated hospitals and centres. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

All foreigners in Thailand will be able to register at vaccination centres for Covid-19 shots from June 7, when the campaign for mass inoculations begins, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Deputy spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the government had set June 7 for the start of the vaccination campaign.

Foreigners could register to get their vaccine shots at designated hospitals and health centres where they live.

"Thailand will not be safe until everyone is vaccinated," he said during the daily briefing of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, and late relayed the message on his personal Twitter account.

The announcement follows confusion and bewilderment in foreign communities after the Public Health Ministry said on May 4 that priority would be given to vaccinating Thai people first.

It reversed the decision on May 6, announcing equal access to the vaccine for Thai and foreign nationals to help create head immunity.

Infographic from Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration via @NatapanuN Twitter account