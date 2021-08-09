Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
149 daily Covid fatalities, 19,603 new cases
Thailand
General

149 daily Covid fatalities, 19,603 new cases

published : 9 Aug 2021 at 08:12

writer: Online Reporters

A public van in Pathum Thani uses a sheet of plastic to separate the passenger compartment from the driver's cabin as a measure to prevent the Covid-19 spread. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A public van in Pathum Thani uses a sheet of plastic to separate the passenger compartment from the driver's cabin as a measure to prevent the Covid-19 spread. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

There were 149 more Covid-19 fatalities and 19,603 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 19,290 cases in the general population and 313 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 19,819 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 747,245 Covid-19 patients, 527,908 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 776,108 Covid-19 cases, 555,334 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 6,259 in the third wave and 6,353 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 21,838 reported on Saturday and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 212 also reported on Saturday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (28)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

149 daily Covid fatalities, 19,603 new cases

There were 149 more Covid-19 fatalities and 19,603 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

08:12
Business

Beauty industry not looking so good

Padapassorn Padapiladdhanun, 42, one of Thailand's leading fashionistas, used to spend 100,000 baht per visit to malls on beauty products during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

07:44
Business

Uncertainty continues

With tourism hobbled, other sectors will have to step into the breach.

07:30