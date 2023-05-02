Evidence implicates police officer in 'Aem Cyanide' case

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, dubbed Aem Cyanide, is taken to the Criminal Court on April 26. She was charged with killing a woman with cyanide in Ratchaburi and is a suspect in 14 other cases. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Investigators have obtained evidence implicating a police officer in offences committed by alleged cyanide killer Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn.

An application for a court arrest warrant for the unnamed officer would be made in the next few days, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Tuesday. He did not further identify him.

An informed source said investigators from Provincial Police Region 7 were expected to apply for an arrest warrant for a police lieutenant colonel, said to be the prime suspect's former husband.

The source said investigators had found that millions of baht had been transferred from her bank accounts to bank accounts operated by him. Investigators were still examining and compiling the evidence to support the court application, the source said.

On Tuesday morning police also searched the premises of a firm in Lat Krabang from which the suspect is believed to have purchased the cyanide, looking for evidence in the case.

Officers searched two four-storey commercial buildings housing the company, which sells chemicals and equipment for laboratory use. The results of the search were not disclosed.

Academic Weerachai Phutdhawong, associate professor of chemistry at Kasetsart University, said on Tuesday that police had sent nearly 400 items of evidence in the case for laboratory examination. All tests would be completed by Friday.

Initial findings showed traces of cyanide in some items. The test results would be announced later by police, he said.

Pol Gen Surachate said on Tuesday the investigation in the serial murders case was progressing well. There were now 14 dead alleged victims and one survivor in the case.

Investigators so far had arrest warrants for Ms Sararat in 10 cases, Pol Gen Surachate said.

Pol Gen Surachate said he had called a meeting with investigating teams from Provincial Police Region 7, Provincial Police Region 4, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), forensic officials and other egencies to compile all the evidence.

Ms Sararat, 36, dubbed "Aem Cyanide'', is the former wife of a senior police officer in Ratchaburi. She was arrested on April 25 at the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court. She is being held in custody.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the mother and elder sister of the late Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong, 32, of Kanchanaburi. Siriporn collapsed and died on the bank of the Mae Klong river in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, where she had gone with Ms Sararat to release fish for merit-making on April 14. Cyanide was found in her body.

Investigators believe Ms Sararat mixed cyanide in Siriporn’s food, causing her death. She allegedly also stole from the victim.

Pol Gen Surachate said investigators were examining evidence involving a person close to the suspect and who appeared to have colluded in the alleged offences. That person was a "police officer'' who was earlier summonsed to give a statement to police, Pol Gen Surachate said. He did not name the officer.

The deputy police chief also said the investigators had found the source of the cyanide allegedly purchased by the suspect. It was in Bangkok. (continues below)

Forensic officers examine a car belonging to Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, who is accused of killing a woman with cyanide in Ratchaburi, for possible evidence. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Investigators would apply for a court search warrant and work with the Department of Industrial Works and the Food and Drug Administration in examining the importation of the deadly substance by the company, and its objectives in importing it, Pol Gen Surachate said.

“If found to be involved, legal action will be taken. Police will also compile evidence to support an application for a court arrest warrant in a day ro two. I assure you that police have the evidence to prosecute 'Aem' in all cases. There is both circumstantial evidence and autopsy results," said Pol Gen Surachate.

Last Thursday, the suspect’s former police husband met with investigators to give a statement.

On that day, Pol Gen Surachate said the officer told investigators that he continued to live with Ms Sararat after they divorced. Ms Sararat had asked to return to live with him.

Ms Sararat is four months pregnant. She is being detained at the Central Women’s Correctional Institute.

Pol Gen Surachate. said authorities also have information about other people who came into contact with the suspect and had subsequently died. Police were investigating whether they were also victims, or not.

He asked relatives of people who had died after meeting and sharing meals with the suspect to contact him at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

The deputy police chief also asked police station chiefs in areas where the murders occurred to further investigate other cases of unnatural deaths, for example if the hands or fingernails had turned green.

Autopsies must be performed on those bodies, Pol Gen Surachate said.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas would meet with the investigation teams on Wednesday, he added.

On Monday, the mother of a woman who died in Bangkok seven years ago and is suspected to be Ms Sararat's 15th cyanide-poisoning victim met with CSD police investigators.

Ms Ladda, 64, from Kamphaeng Phet province, reported to investigators under Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at the Royal Police Sports Club.

Ms Ladda said her daugther Montathip, known as Sai, 37, died in Bangkok seven years ago. She reportedly told police she personally thought it was Ms Sararat who caused her death, although she had no evidence to substantiate the belief.