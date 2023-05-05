Actress bought cyanide ‘to repel pests’

Actress Preechaya “Ice” Pongthananikorn has already turned over the cyanide she bought for pest control, along with related documents, to the police, saying she had nothing to hide. (Photo: icepreechaya Instagram)

Popular actress Preechaya “Ice” Pongthananikorn has admitted she bought cyanide online to repel monitor lizards that had been attacking her dogs and insisted the purchase was not aimed at hurting anyone.

The 33-year-old celebrity issued the clarification on Friday after police said they wanted to talk to other people who had purchased cyanide from the same supplier used by accused serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national chief, said on Thursday that a well-known actress’s name was found on a list of 100 buyers who had purchased cyanide from the same batch as Ms Sararat. He did not name the actress but said police might summon her next week to ask why she needed the poison.

Ms Preechaya told the Lui Chon Khao television programme on Channel 8 that she had bought just one bottle of cyanide, not a tonne as reported. She had not yet opened the parcel containing the substance, she said, adding she was willing to give a statement to police.

Her mother Bang-orn Pongthananikorn told reporters that her daughter had purchased the substance online on April 25 and received the parcel on April 27.

She said Ms Preechaya purchased cyanide because the land behind her house had subsided, resulting in snakes, monitor lizards and poisonous reptiles from a nearby canal coming onto the property to attack her dogs.

She had tried several other methods to repel the pests but they didn’t work. After doing some research online, she decided to order cyanide. She has already handed the package and related documents to police at the Bang Khen station.

On Tuesday, police investigating the serial murders linked to Ms Sararat, dubbed “Aem Cyanide”, searched the premises of a firm in Lat Krabang from which the suspect was believed to have purchased the cyanide. The company sells chemicals and equipment for laboratory use.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Pol Gen Surachate said that all 15 reported victims of the accused serial killer had been poisoned. Money was the main motive for the killings, he said.

Ms Sararat, 36, was arrested on April 25 in Bangkok on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court. She is currently four months pregnant.

Of the 15 victims linked to the accused, 14 died and one survived. Of the 14 who died, 12 were women and two were men. Investigators believe Ms Sararat mixed cyanide in the food and drinks of her victims.

Her ex-husband, Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, is also facing charges of receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents and using forged official documents. He was arrested this week and dismissed from the police force.

He is currently free on bail as a court said police did not have evidence to link him to the killings his ex-wife is accused of, and had been cooperating with investigators.