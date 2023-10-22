One-third of intended returnees have arrived from Israel

Thai workers evacuated from Israel arrive at the Air Force base opposite Don Mueang airport on Oct 16. (Photo: VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB)

About one-third of the Thais in Israel who want to return to their homeland amid the war with Hamas have already re-entered the kingdom, according to the permanent secretary for labour.

Phairoj Chotikasatien, permanent secretary for labour, said on Sunday that 2,823 Thais, mostly workers, had already returned from Israel.

They were among a total 8,439 Thai nationals who registered their desire to return home. A further 118 Thais in Israel confirmed their intention to stay there, Mr Phairoj said.

The permanent secretary said the Thai government is hiring chartered flights to transport Thai returnees from Tel Aviv to Dubai, where they will then wait for connecting flights to Thailand. More flights will be arranged for the returnees.

Mr Phairoj said that the Thai returnees who travelled back by themselves could later show their travel documents – boarding passes, air fare receipts and air tickets – to claim reimbursement.