PM Srettha visits Thaksin at Bangkok residence

Srettha says he did not talk about how former premier might help country

A new Lexus carrying Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Thaksin Shinawatra's residence in Bang Phlat district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin travelled in his new official car to meet convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra at the latter's family mansion in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district on Saturday. The visit follows Thaksin's release from prison on parole last Sunday.

At 12.20pm, Mr Srettha arrived at Thaksin’s Chan Song La residence on Soi Charan Sanit Wong 69. He was travelling in the 7.59-million-baht Lexus LM 350h Executive 4-Seater with "Sor Ror 30" Bangkok licence plates. The vehicle was delivered to him at Government House on Saturday morning.

The prime minister, also the finance minister, was expected to have lunch with Thaksin during the visit.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Srettha told reporters that the former prime minister was happy and in a good mood but was still weak after his recent release from detention.

The health of Thaksin has been the subject of endless speculation since he was discharged last Sunday from Police General Hospital.

Mr Srettha said he did not talk about how the influential 74-year-old ex-premier would help the country.

On Wednesday, Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen visited his long-time friend Thaksin at the same residence.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest daughter, also arrived at the house during Hun Sen's visit, with security being heightened around the area.

Thaksin was released from prison on parole on Sunday, after serving half of a one-year prison sentence, reduced from eight years by royal clemency, for conflict of interest and abuse of power in office prior to 2006. He spent the entire six months in the Police Hospital in Bangkok.

On Friday, Pol Col Montri Boonyayothin, deputy chief of the Corrections Department, said Thaksin was allowed to take positions in politics and offer advice during his parole period.