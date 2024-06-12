Nan latest province to get Unesco world heritage push

Wat Bun Yuen in Nan combines beautiful Lanna and ethnic arts under one roof. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

The government aims to promote cultural tourism between Nan in the North of Thailand and Luang Prabang, the old capital of Laos, government spokesman Chai Watcharonke said.

He said on Tuesday the government also wanted to nominate Nan as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) world heritage site after the cabinet approved the Culture Ministry's plan in March this year.

He said the northern province's well-preserved prehistoric archaeological discoveries, ethnic diversity, and local wisdom would make it a candidate for a world heritage nomination.

Mr Chai said that the government had agreed on the potential of this northern province in tourism promotion due to its plentiful natural and cultural resources.

He said the government wants to push Nan as the twin city of Luang Prabang, a world heritage site, as the government wants to promote Thailand as a base for tourism in the region.

According to Mr Chai, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the secretary-general of the Thai World Heritage Committee, and the Culture Ministry to speed up the nomination plan process during Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

The premier also sought to upgrade Nan airport to an international airport as part of a drive to attract more quality visitors worldwide.

"If the plan to promote Nan as a Unesco World Heritage Site succeeds, it will benefit the economy and incomes of not only the locals but also people living in other nearby provinces," said Mr Chai.

Mr Chai said that on March 19, the cabinet approved the Culture Ministry's plan, which has a budget of seven million baht, to raise public awareness and produce an academic assessment of the province's sites.