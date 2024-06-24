Hotels to get fee waiver extension

The Interior Ministry will ask the cabinet to keep the present waiver on operation fees for hoteliers for another two years to support the recovery of the tourism sector, says Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Under the draft regulation, hotel operators will be exempt from paying the 40-baht-per-room annual fee for a further two years from July 1 this year to June 30, 2026, she said.

Currently, the hotel sector operates 677,493 rooms, which means the measure will cost the government 54 million baht over the next two years, said Ms Traisuree.

She said the proposal is in line with the government's policy to support the recovery of the tourism industry, whether by increasing the number of tourists or reducing financial burdens for operators.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed agencies under his supervision to consider what measures can be taken to support the initiative, she said.

Ms Traisuree said the cabinet has green-lit continuation of the 40-baht hotel fee waiver as proposed by the Interior Ministry twice -- from July 2020-June 2022 and from July 2022-June this year.