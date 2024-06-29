India waives visa fees for Thais

Tourists ride "Shikaras" or boats in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, India, on April 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai nationals will be eligible for a 30-day e-Tourist visa with single or double entry free of charge, starting July 1, according to the Indian government.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok posted a message on its Facebook page on Friday, saying Thai nationals who wish to visit India can apply for the e-Tourist visa through the following website: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html.

During the six-month period, which lasts until Dec 31, or until further notice, the e-Tourist visa will be granted without any visa fees.