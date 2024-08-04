Thai PM thanks all for aiding digital wallet registration

Staff at an eatery in front of San Chao Pho Suea (Tiger God Shrine) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district sign up for the digital wallet programme on Aug 1, the first day of registration. (Bangkok Post photo)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Sunday thanked government agencies for helping facilitate the registration for the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout for the public.

Spokesman Chai Watcharonke said the prime minister was thankful for the cooperation from all state agencies as well as from the private sector. Some 23.7 million people had already registered as of 9.30 am on Sunday.

“The feedback and the sign-up rates of the people are moral support for the government’s move forward against opposition and devaluing (the digital wallet scheme) for political purposes."

The government added another 900 service points to Krungthai Bank branches to help eligible recipients who have smartphones and need advice on how to register, bringing the total number of service points to more than 6,000, Mr Chai said.