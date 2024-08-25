Koh Samui's cruise terminal expected to open in 2032: govt

The cruise ship ‘Celebrity Solstice’ docks off the coast of Koh Samui with 2,852 passengers in January. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

A cruise terminal in Koh Samui is expected to open in 2032 to boost tourism in Surat Thani, Deputy Caretaker Minister Manaporn Charoensri said.

Ms Manaporn, accompanying Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, travelled to Koh Samui to get an update on the progress of major transport infrastructure projects there.

The ministry also has many new projects underway, aimed chiefly at strengthening the tourism sector, said Mr Suriya.

Ms Manaporn said on Saturday the Marine Department has completed its study on the 12.1-billion-baht cruise terminal project, which will span 47 rai of land at Laem Hin Khom.

The study found the terminal location in tambon Taling Ngam is ideal due to its deep-sea environment, which acts as a natural windbreaker, and the ample space available for building a cruise port.

The study addresses emergency response issues and provides insights into potential full-scale commercial development of the location and its readiness to be served by public utilities, according to Ms Manaporn.

The study also explores Public-Private Partnership (PPP) net cost investment as the most suitable financing option for the cruise terminal project. The PPP net cost investment is expected to generate at least 46 billion baht in economic benefits over 37 years, with an expected economic internal rate of return (EIRR) of more than 15%.

The Marine Department has submitted the study to the ministry, which will forward it to the cabinet for consideration, said Ms Manaporn.

She added the ministry expects the project to be approved by next month, after which the bidding process will be arranged.

Construction of the project is expected to start in 2029 and take at least three years to complete. The cruise terminal is anticipated to be fully operational in 2032.

The terminal is estimated to handle 120 cruise landings annually and attract at least 180,000 cruise visitors a year, said Ms Manaporn.

The project has received positive feedback from private investors, as it is expected to stimulate the province's tourism, she added.