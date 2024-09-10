Udon Thani-Vang Vieng bus service to resume

Picturesque Vang Vieng, with its karst mountains, 154km north of Vientiane in Laos. (File photo)

The state-run Transport Co plans to resume the Udon Thani-Nong Khai-Vang Vieng bus service in November.

Van Vieng is a town in the Lao province of Vientiane, about half way to Luang Prabang, known for its picturesque views, limestone cliffs and caves.

The planned reopening of the bus route was agreed on at a meeting of Thai and Lao land transport officials in Vientiane on Sept 4-5, Transport Co acting general manager Atthawit Rakchamroon said on Tuesday.

The service will run from Udon Thani airport, through Nong Khai province to Vang Vieng township. Its resumption in early November would facilitate transfers between Udon airport and the Sino-Lao high-speed railway, Mr Atthawit said.

The Udon Thani-Nong Khai-Vang Vieng bus service was launched in 2012. The Covid-19 pandemic caused the suspension of transnational bus services in 2020. The Transport Co reopened nine bus routes to Laos in 2022.

The company operates 92 bus trips which serve about 3,000 people a day on the nine routes: Nong Khai-Vientiane, Udon Thani-Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom-Thakhek, Ubon Ratchathani-Pakse, Bangkok-Pakse, Mukdahan-Savannakhet, Bangkok-Vientiane, Loei-Xayaburi-Luang Phrabang and Chiang Rai-Bokeo.

Mr Atthawit said the Transport Co also planned to introduce five more routes to Laos - Chiang Mai-Boten, Bangkok-Savannakhet, Pattaya-Pakse, Pattaya-Vientiane and Pattaya-Savannakhet.