Thailand's Maya Bay will reopen to visitors on Tuesday

Tourists enjoy Maya Bay in Thailand's Krabi province in May. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

National park authorities will reopen the famous Maya Bay in the southern Thai province of Krabi to welcome visitors on Tuesday after two months of closure for rehabilitation.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said that the reopening would take effect for Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay and Lor Kor Bay of the Phi Phi islands after they were closed from Aug 1 to Sept 30.

Over the past two months, staff from Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park maintained buoys to protect coral and guarantee visitors’ safety for the high season, he said.

Maya Bay -- made world-famous by the Hollywood blockbuster "The Beach" starring Leonardo DiCaprio 23 years ago – has attracted many tourists wanting to experience its natural beauty.