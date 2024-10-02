Thon Buri appraised for city plan

A commuter boat cruises along the Chao Phraya River past the iconic Wat Arun, or Temple of Dawn, early last month. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has conducted an assessment of historical sites in Thon Buri to promote tourism and enhance the city development plan.

Thaiwut Khankaew, director of the BMA's City Planning and Development Department, said his team recently visited a number of communities and their landmarks along with A-Seven Corporation, a consultant for a project to renovate the city. They were looking to increase land use potential and promote the economy at the district level in Thon Buri.

They surveyed Khlong San district and visited Wat Anongkharam, Goowatin Islam Mosque or the red-building mosque, Seyfee Mosque, the Guan Yu Shrine and the Princess Mother Memorial Park. They also went to Wat Rakhang Khositaram in Bangkok Noi district, among other locations.

"We gathered information on the social, cultural, economic, and physical characteristics of the areas that have the potential to be affected by the city development plan," he said.

The team noted public transport routes, the locations of important historical sites, and problems found within surveyed areas, such as overcrowded communities and public land, temple-owned land, and Treasury Department-owned property intrusion.

Mr Thaiwut said the consulting company was to study land lease agreements and the possibility of developing a riverside walkway from the Kadi Chin area to Din Daeng Pier. The company will also look at the ownership of some vacant land plots along the Chao Phraya River, including one near Seyfee Mosque.

City Hall also wants a bridge built across the Chao Phraya River to connect the Lhong 1919 community mall and the Sawasdee Pier.

Mr Thaiwut said the BMA also plans to renovate the landscape of some public parks in Thon Buri.

"The BMA will analyse the Thon Buri area's growth potential using economic and social data to add value to the old city area," he added.