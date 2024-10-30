Lese-majeste case against influencer dismissed

Widely condemned Lazada promo appeared to mock Royal Family member but not one covered by Section 112

Thidaporn “Noo Rat” Chaokuwiang was one of three people who appeared in a widely criticised promo for the e-commerce site Lazada. (Photo: TLHR)

An online influencer who appeared in a controversial advertisement that appeared to mock a member of the Royal Family has been acquitted of lese-majeste, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

The Criminal Court on Wednesday dismissed charges of royal defamation and computer crime against Thidaporn Chaokuwiang, 30, that were laid in connection with a campaign for the e-commerce company Lazada in May 2022.

Ms Thidaporn was arrested the following month after petitioner Srisuwan Janya filed a police complaint. Also arrested were Aniwat Prathumthin, also known as Nara Crepe Katoey, and Kittikhun Thamkittirat, aka Momdew Diary. They were later released on bail.

The three had appeared in a TikTok video for a Lazada shopping promotion, with Ms Thidaporn dressed in a traditional Thai silk outfit and sitting in a wheelchair.

Many who viewed the advertisement were outraged, saying there was a clear intent to mock a member of the Royal Family.

Lazada and the agency that created the ad apologised as the backlash mounted. At one point, the Royal Thai Army and some other organisations ordered their people not to buy anything on the platform.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Criminal Court noted that the original complaint was that Ms Thidaporn appeared to be mocking Princess Chulabhorn.

Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, states, “Whoever defames, insults or threatens the King, the Queen, the Heir-apparent or the Regent, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to fifteen years.”

Princess Chulabhorn is not the heir to the throne and the law should not be interpreted by expanding it beyond what the law stipulates, TLHR cited the judges as saying.

“The defendant’s actions were not a crime,” the court said, and dismissed the case.

Aniwat was also acquitted in 2023, TLHR said. The court has issued an arrest warrant for Kittikhun, who is currently seeking asylum abroad.