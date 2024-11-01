Moo Deng leads Thailand's cultural promotion project

Culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, left, and the official Moo Deng mascot at the project launch ceremony at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Culture)

The Ministry of Culture has announced a project to promote Thai culture to the world, featuring celebrity pygmy hippo Moo Deng as the presenter.

The project, launched under the name "Thai Cultural Content for Soft Power Presented by Moo Deng," aims to stimulate the cultural economy through the three-month-old hippo star, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Thursday.

The initiative started with Moo Deng as the official mascot for the Loy Krathong festival on Nov 15. The annual festival will be promoted through online platforms, with Moo Deng as the presenter, as well as through other events and activities in the future.

The project will use Moo Deng's cuteness to attract more tourists, said cultural promotion director Prasob Rieng-Ngen.

The hippo calf also received a certificate for being 'Thai cuteness' from the ministry during the project launch ceremony at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Thursday.

Keeper Atthapon "Benz" Nundee said Moo Deng is growing up very fast. She is playful during her first six months and will change as she grows. People who wish to see her as a bouncy baby are advised to visit soon, he added.