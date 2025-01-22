PM gets AI help in video assuring Chinese they are safe in Thailand

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks Chinese in the video, with Thai subtitles, posted on the Government House Facebook page on Wednesday, assuring Chinese tourists of their safety in Thailand. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks Chinese in an AI-assisted video assuring Chinese tourists they are safe in Thailand and inviting them to celebrate the Lunar New Year here.

In the 1.32 minute clip, Ms Paetongtarn said she wanted to communicate with Chinese people but could not speak Chinese. So she used AI tech to make it appear she was speaking Chinese.

The prime minister said news reports of Chinese nationals being deceived in Thailand left Chinese tourists worried about their safety and the risk from human trafficking by criminals.

She had ordered serious action be taken to improve security for visitors and to decisively suppress transnational crime.

Ms Paetongtarn promised that laws would be fully enforced to tackle illegal border crossing and tourist assistance schemes would be developed to prevent untoward incidents.

She said the Thai government prioritised tourists’ safety and was working to boost confidence among tourists.

Ms Paetongtarn said that Thailand was ready to welcome all Chinese tourists and she would like to invite Chinese people to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations this year.

The prime minister’s video talk followed cancellations from Chinese tour groups for the coming Chinese New Year holiday and Hong Kong singer and actor Eason Chan’s cancellation of his concert in Thailand. This followed reports of several Chinese, including an actor, having being lured to Thailand and then whisked off to work in call scam centres based in neighbouring countries.