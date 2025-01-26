Air pollution hits regional agenda

Listen to this article

All aboard: People wear face masks during their commute on the first day of free rides on public buses and electric trains in Bangkok. The free ride policy, which lasts for seven days, starting Saturday, is part of the government's measure to combat PM2.5 pollution. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has raised the status of the PM2.5 problem from a national agenda item to an issue requiring Asean cooperation to solve.

Speaking to reporters after returning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Ms Paetongtarn said the escalating crisis is no longer just a national concern.

Some countries in the region are facing cross-border pollution problems as well.

Ms Paetongtarn said Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has been asked to negotiate with Asean countries to address the issue under existing frameworks.

Collaborative efforts to mitigate agricultural burning in Thailand and neighbouring countries have been discussed, she said. Thai authorities have rolled out preventive measures, including penalties for agricultural burning, since November last year, she added.

She said tackling the issue also required the participation of Asean countries. "This is not just the responsibility of one person or one country. Everyone must contribute to creating great power [to help solve the PM2.5 problem]."

Immediate actions were being taken to alleviate pollution levels, while mid- and long-term strategies are in place, she says.

When asked about implementing a work-from-home policy nationwide, she was open to the idea, saying employees who can work remotely without disrupting company operations may help reduce traffic-related emissions.

Further talks would be held with government agencies on whether they can issue directives on remote work. Responding to public criticism over her attendance at WEF during the air pollution crisis in Thailand, Ms Paetongtarn defended herself by saying that preparations to address the PM2.5 issue were put in place long before her departure for the event.

"Of course, when the air is full of dust, we can't just snap our fingers to make it disappear. We've prepared as much as we can, putting in our full effort," she said. "It just so happens the event coincided with a period of high dust levels. We couldn't change the date of the WEF."

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Saturday said Ms Paetongtarn had closely followed up her directives to address PM2.5 following her return from the WEF.

She also instructed the National Disaster Management Command Headquarters to adopt the model deployed by the Operation Centre for Flood and Landslide Victims, which helped address flood problems late last year, to monitor air pollution and provide aid.

A committee on PM2.5 combat has been formed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who leads the Command Headquarters.

It comprises several high-level officials who were members of the committee overseeing the Operation Centre for Flood and Landslide Victims, with daily meetings scheduled.

Air quality in Bangkok remains dire, with 23 areas classified as "red zones" due to unsafe PM2.5 levels on Saturday. The Bangkok Metropolitan Region recorded dust levels ranging from 50.9 to 111 microgrammes per cubic metre, exceeding safety thresholds set at 37.5 µg/m³.

High levels were also detected in other regions, especially the Central region, with dust levels as high as 106.9 µg/m³.