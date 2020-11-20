Police charges against 30 demonstrators

Riot police confront anti-government protesters trying to make their way to the parliament complex in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Bangkok police will charge about 30 demonstrators over the rallies outside the parliament and police headquarters this week, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said no decision had been made yet on whether to lay lese majeste charges against anti-government protesters.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner and spokesman of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Friday that 14 people were identified while committing offences near parliament in Dusit district on Tuesday, and 17 others during the protest outside the Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Pathumwan district on Wednesday.

Interrogators would start calling them in to acknowledge charges next week, he said.

The charges to be laid would include causing damage to government property, demonstrating without prior permission, assembling to create disorder, physical assault, attempted murder and violation of cleanliness and land traffic laws.

Pol Maj Gen Piya said three people who were shot during the clashes between rival groups of demonstrators near the parliament had been questioned. One was shot at Bang Pho intersection and two at Kiak Kai intersection.

They were from both sides, from a royalist group and from the anti-government side. The investgation was continuing, he said

Pol Maj Gen Piya also said police had yet to decide on the critieria for lese majeste prosecution under Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

Anti-government demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, constitutional changes and the reform of the royal institution.

They have used rude language to convey their messages, including those concerning the monarchy.