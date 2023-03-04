Only PM role will do, says Srettha

Srettha: Cabinet job not acceptable

Srettha Thavisin, property tycoon and chief adviser to the head of the so-called Pheu Thai Family, has made it clear that he will be happy with nothing other than the prime minister's chair should the party win the election.

Mr Srettha on Friday also rejected the idea of accepting a cabinet role when he made his announcement yesterday at the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sathon district, after being tipped to be among Pheu Thai's three prime ministerial candidates at the election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.

Mr Srettha was recently appointed as chief adviser to Pheu Thai Family chief Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, who was expected to be the party's main PM candidate.

Asked whether he would be content to step aside for another party member to take the top job, he replied: "I will not accept it. But I may remain in this position as chief adviser to the Pheu Thai Family and provide economic advice."

"As a Thai, we can also do something that benefits the country. But with the power of the prime minister's seat, we can achieve things we previously could only hope might happen.

"However, it doesn't mean the prime minister will have absolute power as decisions must be vetted under the parliamentary system before steering each policy," said Mr Srettha.

Responding to a question that he may pressure the party to select him as a prime ministerial candidate, he said there was no such pressure.

Asked about the party's candidate selection process, Mr Srettha said the party would submit a list of three candidates to its executive committee for consideration before the general election.

Mr Srettha, an economic expert, was recruited to the party's economic panel chaired by Prommin Lertsuridej, a former executive of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party (TRT).

The panel features ex-deputy prime minister Kittiratt Na Ranong as vice chairman and economic experts, including Mr Srettha, Pansak Vinyaratn, Supavud Saicheua and Panpree Phathithanukorn.

The panel was formed by Pheu Thai chief Cholnan Srikaew on Friday to tackle economic challenges caused by Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the China-US trade war.

Mr Srettha discussed with Narongsak Puttapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, policies to spur the economy and boost investment from China.

"The Apec summit last year paved the way, and we will do it better if the party leads the government," he said.