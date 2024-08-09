Dissolved Move Forward MPs move to new party

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, front right, and other MPs from the dissolved Move Forward Party attend a meeting at Thai Summit Tower on New Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

All 143 members of parliament from the court-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) joined their new political home on Friday, with the main opposition's Facebook page renamed to the People's Party.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the newly appointed party leader, arrived at Thai Summit Tower on New Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok alongside other MPs and members from the disbanded party. The new party and its executives will be officially announced later.

"The most sacred and enduring institution in a democratic political system is the people, who hold the highest power in governing the country," the party said in a post on Facebook while announcing its name and new logo.

It will be a party by the people, for the people to create a Thailand where the highest power will belong to the people, it said.

On Thursday night, former key members and MPs of Move Forward selected Mr Natthapong, a list MP and former deputy secretary-general, as the new leader.

The 37-year-old computer engineering graduate from Chulalongkorn University previously served as an executive of Absolute Management Solutions Co, the Cloud Service provider. He entered politics in 2019 with the Future Forward Party before it was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2020 on charges of violating election laws on donations to political parties.

Mr Natthaphong expressed his confidence on Friday, saying the gathering of all MPs at the new headquarters strengthened his resolve to carry on the work of Move Forward. Further details would be shared at an official press conference, he added.

The Move Forward Party's Facebook page changed its name and logo to 'People's Party' on Friday.

Earlier, Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun, who is not among the 11 banned party executives, was tipped to lead the People’s Party.

The 43-year-old economist said that while some changes might occur, the party’s core ideology will remain intact.

On Wednesday, the nine-judge panel of the Constitutional Court found Move Forward guilty of jeopardising the constitutional monarchy and national security because it proposed to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese-majeste law. As a result, the court banned its 11 executives for 10 years.

Before the charter court announced its ruling, Jirat Thongsuwan, a Move Forward MP for Chachoengsao, claimed that an assistant to a cabinet minister offered him 20 million to 30 million baht to switch sides.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin later denied any knowledge of such attempts by cabinet ministers.