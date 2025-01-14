How can Hongkongers protect themselves from Southeast Asian job scams?

Tourists enjoy the scenic views of the Chao Phraya River, with Wat Arun visible in the background. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's Security Bureau has dispatched a task force to Thailand to meet local authorities amid a resurgence in residents being lured to Southeast Asian countries under false pretences and forced into illegal work.

Local authorities have come under renewed pressure to ensure the return of Hong Kong residents believed to be held captive following the rescue of mainland Chinese actor Wang Xing, who had been kidnapped along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The South China Morning Post breaks down when kidnappings started, how the government has responded, and what residents can do to protect themselves.

1. When did Hongkongers start getting caught up in scams?

In July 2022, the government revealed that some residents had been deceived into travelling to Southeast Asia, where they were forced to take part in scams.

The individuals were held captive, with one of the locations being the notorious "KK Park", a Chinese-run "fraud factory" at the Myanmar-Thailand border where thousands of forced labourers were detained.

That year, the Security Bureau launched a dedicated task force to coordinate the rescue efforts of residents trapped in such scams.

Between 2022 and early 2023, the government received 46 requests for help from Hongkongers trapped in compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.

News of victims falling prey to the job scams quietened down for most of 2024 until last month when Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung revealed that cases of misled residents were once again being reported.

But it was the rescue of mainland actor Wang, also known as Xingxing, by Thai authorities last week that thrust the matter back into the spotlight, prompting some local family members of victims to urge the administration to ask Beijing for help to speed up rescue efforts.

2. How has the government responded to the situation?

Hong Kong law enforcement had received 28 requests for help from residents believed to have been trapped in Southeast Asian countries and unable to leave since the second quarter of 2024, the Security Bureau said. Sixteen people have returned to the city so far.

The latest case involved a 24-year-old woman who authorities confirmed had returned to the city following widely circulated claims on an online forum that she had been brought to and detained in Myanmar after arriving in Thailand last month.

The task force dispatched to Thailand on Sunday is being led by Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip, and includes officials from the Security Bureau, Immigration Department and police.

The task force met members of an anti-human trafficking committee overseen by the Thai prime minister's office, local law enforcement and staff from the Chinese embassy in Bangkok.

In November, a Hong Kong court sentenced two human traffickers from the city to up to four years and eight months in jail for tricking five Hongkongers into forced labour and confinement in Southeast Asia.

3. What can you do to protect yourself from these scams?

The overseas job scams section on the Security Bureau's website noted cases had been reported in countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

The government urged residents to pay extra attention to online recruitment advertisements and exercise due caution over claims on ways to earn quick money and jobs offering extraordinarily high returns without specific requirements for academic qualifications or work experience.

Authorities also warned that kidnappers had recently changed tactics, pretending to arrange for victims to take goods to Japan or Taiwan before changing destinations at the last minute.

The Mekong Club, a Hong Kong-based anti-slavery organisation, has published a series of videos explaining how to avoid falling victim to such scams.

The organisation recommends people research whether the recruitment agency they are dealing with is reputable and licensed. It also suggests avoiding recruitment processes that solely rely on unofficial communication channels, such as social media.

The group also advises against sharing personal identification documents, financial information, or money to unknown individuals or organisations - particularly if they request it up front.

Hongkongers who need help can call the Immigration Department's 24-hour hotline at (852) 1868, or use the 1868 hotline via the Immigration Department mobile app. They can also send a message to the 1868 WhatsApp or WeChat help hotlines.

4. Is it dangerous to travel to Thailand?

Recent events have raised concerns among some Hong Kong residents about the safety of travelling to Thailand.

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan Yik-shun recently cancelled a performance in Bangkok which was scheduled for Feb 22. The decision was made "in light of recent safety issues concerning Chinese citizens and fans travelling to Thailand", concert organiser Sunfan Media Group said.

Yuen Chun-ning, chief executive officer of the WWPKG travel agency, said his company had yet to receive any inquiries or cancellations. He said the agency had one or two tours scheduled to depart daily during the Lunar New Year period.

Both Thailand and Myanmar are under amber outbound travel alerts, the lowest level on a three-tier system that also includes red and black.

The amber alert indicates "signs of threat" in a country, and travellers are advised to monitor the situation and exercise caution.