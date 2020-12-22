2020: The year virtual concerts took off

Five of the best international live streams that kept us safely entertained at home during the pandemic

Post Malone.

International concerts were absent for much of 2020 as every tour and festival was postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. While there was not much to look forward to, one ray of hope we had amid the absence of live music was to see the number of artists around the globe covering all genres turning to the virtual world as a new medium to engage with their music fans. They took to social media live-streaming to give fans a much-needed virtual music fix and while the novelty of DIY online concerts filmed in artist's living rooms and home studios via Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube wore off after a few days in quarantine, many musicians and music labels quickly became even more creative in lockdown and evolved a whole raft of innovative and all-round entertaining virtual concerts bringing the new experience of live music into people's homes.

After local music fans were able to appreciate the atmosphere of proper, physical live concerts again for a short while, the uncertain situation following another outbreak of Covid-19 seems to have come back a little sooner than we expected. As 2020 draws to a close, we can now only hope that the live music industry will make a rebound, especially in the year to come.

Of course, while we all agree there's nothing that can ever replace the thrill and excitement one would get from an in-person live concert, we know that we should appreciate what we still have, especially as live-streaming may continue to be our only source of live music, at least for a while. So, here's a list of the five best international live streams that kept us safely entertained at home in 2020.

One World: Together At Home

Date: April 18

Of all the live-streaming events that took place during the outbreak, one of the most memorable events was definitely Together At Home, a benefit concert organised by Global Citizen and curated by singer Lady Gaga, which was billed as the largest gathering of pop stars since Live Aid in 1985.

The virtual concert brought together many mega music stars from around the world. Hundreds of performances were streamed from the homes of celebrities during the six-hour webcast and two-hour concert, which was presented by US show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. The event was streamed around the world with Covid-19 crisis footage and spoken-word contributions ranging from actor Matthew McConaughey to diva singer Beyonce.

Some of the highlights included Lady Gaga performing a nice cover version of Charlie Chaplin's Smile; Sir Paul McCartney surprised Beatles die-hard fans with an organ-fuelled version of Lady Madonna; Elton John played a take of I'm Still Standing on a giant grand piano; pop singer Taylor Swift performed Soon You'll Get Better, her hit from the 2019 album Lover; Jennifer Lopez delivered a sweet Barbra Streisand's People straight from her own private candlelit forest. But the artists who stole the show were veteran rockers, The Rolling Stones, whose members performed separately from four locations, and succeeded with, You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Date: April 25

When hip-hop fans heard that the superstar rapper Post Malone had announced a live-streaming concert -- a benefit for the World Health Organization -- they were thrilled. But then, some weren't so sure as Post Malone said that it was going to be a special tribute concert to grunge rock legend Nirvana. Many doubted that he'd be able to pull it off because even the rapper admitted himself that this was a big risk, saying, "Everyone knows I can't sing for s***, but I'm trying to sing my heart out for y'all tonight." The entire one hour and 20 minute set was apparently shot in a home studio with a well-stocked bar as a great backdrop.

Malone who was in Cobain-esque attire performed almost all the greatest hits from Nirvana's catalogue except for the most well-known one, Smells Like Teen Spirit, which was missing from the 15 track set.

He sang and played an electric guitar in all the songs, which were raw and honest, especially when backed by Blink 182's Travis Barker on the drums.

The show silenced all doubters, earning him 14 million YouTube views, as well as the approval of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, who popped into the comments during the session.

Billie Eilish: Where Do We Go? The Livestream

Date: October 24

Just like many other artists who experienced the same fate, the long world tours to support her latest album in 2020 were all cancelled. Teenage pop star Billie Eilish then decided to just take her Where Do We Go? World Tour straight to the online world.

"Where Do We Go? The Livestream" was held on Oct 24 and it was an entirely virtual event that gave fans an almost dream-like experience with a performance in a 3D rendered environment created by multiple cameras and XR technology (extended reality).

The 18-year-old singer wore eye-catching, cream-coloured Gucci pyjamas and played the 55-minute set alongside her brother and songwriting partner Finneas, as well as drummer Andrew Marshall, in front of three massive screens using state of the art XR technology.

In between the songs, fans had the opportunity to see different backgrounds switching on and off, including an underwater world, space and the planets, giant spiders, and sharks. All the tricks were created to make the band look as if they were performing in different worlds. During the gig, the singer talked to the audience about various issues from her perspective on life during isolation and the ongoing pandemic as well as encouraged people to exercise their rights to vote in the US presidential election that was set to take place in the next few days, the results of which Eilish will probably be satisfied with now.

Sam Smith: Virtual Concert From Abbey Road Studios

Date: October 30

To celebrate the launch of his third studio album, Love Goes, English singer Sam Smith brought a personal and intimate gig packed full of new and old favourites and returned to the stage at Abbey Road Studios, the iconic 89-year-old London studios where The Beatles recorded their 1969 album Abbey Road.

"I'll be joined by my incredible band for a full show with both new and old songs," Smith announced on his social media prior to the concert. "We are working so hard to make sure this show is truly special, and I cannot wait to sing for you all."

And Smith indeed did not disappoint his fans as he delivered an intimate, engaging performance in a relaxed semi-circle arrangement. Highlights of the show were several new tunes like My Oasis, Love Goes (featuring Labrinth), and past hit singles Too Good At Goodbyes and then beautifully ended the night with his most iconic track Stay With Me to a satisfied virtual crowd.

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong

Date: December 12

It seemed quite appropriate when Gorillaz, a half-real, half-virtual band announced their live virtual concert. As the UK pop cartoonish collective, led by singer-songwriter Damon Albarn, had just released one of the catchiest albums of the year, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, Song Machine Live from Kong was definitely the perfect live concert to accompany the record, as well as one of the best pre-Christmas gigs you'll see this year.

Over the duration of the 80 minute-long digital concert, Gorillaz performed mostly new tracks from their new album Song Machine as well as old favourites from their previous records including Fire Coming Out Of The Monkey's Head, Last Living Souls and Clint Eastwood. This dazzling, transporting and experiential show was filmed in the basement of London's Kong Studios and saw Gorillaz perform a full set by a 14-piece band and a host of special guests including Elton John, New Order's Peter Hook, the Cure's Robert Smith, 6LACK, and a holographic robot Beck, who joined the party virtually.