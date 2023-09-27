New movies out this week: Sept 27-Oct 3

New titles that hit Thai cinemas for your viewing pleasure.

Club Zero

Directed by Jessica Hausner.

Who’s in it?

Mia Wasikowska, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Amir El-Masry.

What’s it about?

A teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students - a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn.

Why watch it?

A key location used in the film was St Catherine's College, Oxford, making this one of two films which were shooting at colleges of the University of Oxford during August 2022, the other being Emerald Fennell's Saltburn (2023), which filmed scenes at the university's Magdalen College during the same month.

Saw X

Directed by Kevin Greutert.

Who’s in it?

Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith and Synnøve Macody Lund.

What’s it about?

A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Why watch it?

Shawnee Smith reprises her role in this film. She previously reprised her role in "Saw VI" (2009).

Xiao shi de ta (Lost In The Stars)

Directed by Rui Cui and Xiang Liu.

Who’s in it?

Yilong Zhu, Ni Ni and Janice Man.

What’s it about?

He Fei's wife, Li Muzi, disappears during their anniversary trip. When she reappears, he insists that she is not his wife. As Chen Mai, a top lawyer gets involved in this bizarre case, more mysteries start to emerge

Why watch it?

The film is an adaptation of the 1960 stage play.Trap for a Lonely Man ( Piege Pour un Homme Seul ) by French writer Robert Thomas, which Alfred Kitschcock would later adapt.

IU Concert: The Golden Hour

Who’s in it?

Lee Ji-eun.

What’s it about?

Celebrating IU's 15th anniversary of her artist's debut, IU Concert: The Golden Hour showcases IU's legendary performance at the iconic Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul, the largest stadium in South Korea.

Rohan Au Louvre

Directed by Kazutaka Watanabe.

Who’s in it?

Masanobu Andô, Marie Iitoyo and Fumino Kimura.

What’s it about?

Artist Rohan Kishibe visits the French art museum the Louvre in search of a mysterious supernatural painting.

Why watch it?

The original manga "Rohan at the Louvre" was originally published in both France and Japan to coincide with the exhibit of Hirohiko Araki's manga art at the Louvre museum.

Khong Khaek

Directed by Kriengkrai Manavijit.

Who’s in it?

Akara Lucas, Anyarin Teerathananpat and Amina Phini.

What’s it about?

A story about a family who have migrated to the three southernmost border provinces of Thailand because of government duties. But they inadvertently become entangled in a mysterious black magic ceremony called “The Guest’s". Will they escape from black magic this time?

Why watch it?

Discover the most frightening superstition.

The Creator

Directed by Gareth Edwards.

Who’s in it?

John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Gemma Chan.

What’s it about?

Against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence, a former soldier finds the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child.

Why watch it?

The project, an original idea by Edwards, is a near-future sci-fi story, a sweet spot for the director.

Quicksand

Directed by Andres Beltran.

Who’s in it?

Carolina Gaitan, Allan Hawco and Sebastian Eslava.

What’s it about?

Follows a married couple almost divorcing who become trapped in quicksand while hiking through a rainforest in Colombia. They will battle the elements of the jungle and must work together in order to survive.

Why watch it?

The cover art depicts a Ball Python, which are found in Africa as opposed to Colombia.