Enjoy a weekend of creativity on Samui

Following the success of its debut last year, the "Tembo Art & Style" celebration of creativity will return for a second year, at Tembo Beach Club & Resort in Bangrak on Samui's beautiful north coast, from Friday until Sunday, 11am to 6pm.

This is Samui's beloved art and fashion extravaganza that promises a weekend of fashion, art and family fun. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in diverse artistic expressions including painting, sculpture and fashion, organised into two distinct sections.

The "Art Exhibition" will showcase outstanding work from local and international artists on all three days, while the colourful "Art Market" will offer a treasure trove of unique items, including jewellery, clothing and small art pieces, on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, prepare to see a bigger and better "Trashion" show featuring outfits made entirely from rubbish. It highlights community creativity and environmental awareness by using single-use plastics to create inspiring fashionable outfits.

This year, the event will enhance its environmental efforts with a giant fish sculpture named TRISH (Trash Fish) on the beach. Created by renowned local sculptor Caroline del Sol, the 3m fish is designed to encourage people to deposit their plastic waste in its mouth, helping keep the beach clean while educating the public about the dangers of marine pollution.

In line with the resort's corporate social responsibility programme, Tembo Cares, vendors will donate 15% of their sales to two worthy street dog organisations on the island -- Rob's Dogs and Happy Tails Sanctuary.