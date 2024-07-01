Hirono comes to life at CentralWorld

Hirono, a favourite character from Pop Mart Thailand, is having the world's first and largest exhibition in Thailand at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, until July 22.

In this global debut release outside China, the "Hirono Bangkok Art Exhibition And Event" will take fans on a unique emotional journey, divided into four major zones that span over 2,400m² in front of the shopping mall.

The first zone sees installation art with magnificent decorations that narrate the story, content and connections between the character and its creator, Lang, a renowned Chinese artist who works in a variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, art toys and animation.

The second zone features the first-ever global launch (outside China) of a comprehensive selection of fashion and lifestyle products adorned with Hirono character designs. Items include shirts, T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, pants, hats, socks, bags, phone cases, cushions, rugs, posters, paintings and music boxes.

Inspired by the theme "Growing In Abandoned Ruins", the collection comes in earth tones, moss green and muted colours and incorporates techniques like washing and distressed details to make the clothing look torn or aged while reflecting the concepts of flow, fusion and growth in a chaotic and confusing environment.

The third zone offers an exclusive experience to immerse with a special collection of 11 paintings by Lang. Titled "The Room Where He Belongs", the collection tells the story of Hirono and the inner safe spaces we all have to prepare ourselves before facing the chaotic world.

The last zone presents special Hirono figures and art toys including a limited collection only available in Thailand, a new collection launched for the first time here, and rare collections including "Hirono Reshape Figurine", "The UFO Chaser Hirono x Journey To The West Figurine" and "Hirono Simpler Figure". Expect to see a gigantic Hirono figure over 3m tall sent directly from China.

The event also marks the first time Pop Mart Thailand displays the world's largest architectural structure, featuring a simple design in a calming black and white colour scheme to capture the unique lines and tones characteristic of Chinese artist.

Pop Mart Thailand