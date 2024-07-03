Art as a form of therapy

Art viewers are invited to release their feelings and unleash their imagination during "Life Is Less Without Art", which will take place on the 2nd floor of Charoen 43 Art and Eatery, Charoen Krung Road, from Friday until Aug 3.

This is the latest exhibition by renowned architect Sompong Panich, who is also an artist and a collector of rare art pieces. He has created sculptures that are simple yet complex, depicting the relationships between two people while allowing viewers to freely weave their own stories into the works.

Driven by his fascination with the captivating texture of clay and inspired by conversations scattered at the dinner table in an abandoned house for over 30 years, where valuable art has been hidden, Sompong fuses art with his spirit.

He has created a small space to convey important messages and emphasise deep emotions. His works imprint his firm emotions on bare clay, suspended from heavy industrial structures that seem to weigh us down.

Letting go of our feelings in this small space offers a therapeutic release, allowing art to lighten and heal life through his creations.

The exhibition will be open for public viewing daily from noon to 7pm, except Monday and Tuesday.