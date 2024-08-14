Virtuosi Thailand marks fifth anniversary

Virtuosi Thailand will mark its fifth anniversary with the first show in the "Seriously Fabulous Classical Concert" series, at Siam Society on Aug 21 at 7pm and again at Neilson Hays Library on Aug 22 at 7.30pm.

Hailed as the country's finest new-generation string ensemble, the group aims to reach out to new Thai audiences with classical masterpieces with modern and extremely emotional nuances.

For the first concert in the series, seven young leading Thai string musicians will be performing together as a septet. The repertoire includes Mozart's Grande Sestetto Concertante and Strauss' Metamorphosen.

Originally composed in 1779, the Grande Sestetto Concertante is an anonymous arrangement of Mozart's celebrated Sinfonia Concertante For Violin, Viola And Orchestra K 364. Though arranged for a string sextet, the ensemble will manage to perform it with an extra double bassist.

Strauss started composing Metamorphosen in 1945.

Even though the first published version was orchestrated for 23 solo string instruments, Strauss' early realisation for this particular composition was in the form of a string septet. Virtuosi Thailand will be performing the arrangement by Rudolf Leopold, which is based on Strauss' original sketches of the work.

The two pieces of music in the evening programme consist of three movements and three continuous sections respectively. The concert will last approximately 80 minutes including a short intermission between the two works.

Tickets for the Aug 21 concert cost 1,000 baht (400 baht for students and 800 baht for members). Booking can be made by call 02-661-6470--3 ext 201 or email chuleeporn@thesiamsociety.org.

Tickets for the Aug 22 show cost 980 baht (500 baht for students and 850 baht for library member) and can be purchased from neilsonhayslibrary.org.