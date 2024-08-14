The art of solitude

Zhang Zhanzhan, a Chinese contemporary artist, recently held his inaugural solo exhibition "Beyond The Last Miles" in Bangkok. The exhibition is described as a journey of life which is often solitary and stretches endlessly. As people walk alone, they learn to find contentment in their solitude, their character strengthens, but their hearts become soft and sincere. Through his art, Zhang captures fleeting moments within the river of time, encapsulating warmth, hope and resilience that allows viewers to get to know their former selves.

Zhang explained through a translator that he titled the exhibition "Beyond The Last Miles" because it presents his long journey.

"Whenever I encounter significant moments in my life, I always think back to the time when I was an art student. Back then, I never thought people would appreciate my work or that I would become a famous artist. Although I was not looking for fame, when I revisit my memory, I feel that I have come a long way. However, there is still a long journey ahead," he explained.

The exhibition, in collaboration with River City Bangkok and Art Depot, reflects loneliness because Zhang believes that most people are lonely.

"I feel that despite having close friends and family, most people are lonely. Some people may not realise or think that they have those moments, but I can feel the emotions of others," he said.

"Beyond The Last Miles" showcases Zhang's extensive artwork from paintings to sculptures in various sizes. Several of his famous sculptures were brought from China for display at this exhibition. I'm Leaving, When I'm Happy and Alone Time, feature his well-known rabbit and red bear characters. Two newer sculptures -- My World and Him -- depict a girl and a boy and were created specifically for this exhibition.

Zhang Zhanzhan with his portrait.

Most of his paintings feature solitary subjects such as a lone figure, an isolated animal or tree. However, there is one painting that displays many well-known cartoon characters, such as Snow White, Sailor Moon, Ariel from Little Mermaid and Arale from Dr. Slum in one frame.

"I created this painting because of my thinking that people's first love may not always be human, but cartoon characters. I want everyone to think of their first love when they view this painting. This can remind them of that moment," said Zhang.

Born in Chongli, Zhang said he was an introvert and very sensitive when he was young. He believes that these emotions helped him develop the ability to perceive emotions, no matter how subtle or strong. As a result, Zhang can use this ability to create artwork that brings out emotional engagement.

Zhang decided to study sculpting at Nanjin University because he thought sculptures had a stronger impact than paintings. Claes Oldenburg, a Swedish born American sculptor, was one renowned artist whom Zhang deeply admired. Oldenburg stood out because he created huge sculptures inspired from everyday objects.

"I wondered how Oldenburg could take everyday objects and sculpt them into elegantly presented artwork that can be placed outdoors or indoors and at that same time create significant impact on the viewers. His sculptures made such an impression on me that I decided to study sculpting at the university," he said.

When I'm Happy, Waiting and I'm Leaving.

Like other aspiring artists, Zhang experimented by creating artworks in many styles before discovered his own style.

"In 2010, I felt discouraged because everything that I wanted to do had already been done by someone else. However, I tried to create paintings incorporating the concept of Zen. I painted only one subject such as the sky or wall and eventually made changes to them," he said.

"After that, I felt inspired and believed that people cannot live a life of nothing. I started by painting a portrait and blended in animal features. It later evolved into an animal only. There was a time when I created many paintings of animals because animals can symbolise people without the limitations of gender, status and characteristics. For example, if I draw a portrait of a woman, men may not relate to it. However, if I create paintings of animals, people can relate to animals that reflect them."

Zhang's artwork has gained recognition since 2014, but his blockbuster moment was when he held an exhibition entitled "Rabbit Rabbit" in Shanghai in 2021. Zhang said he realised that his rabbit character was celebrated because visitors had to queue up for several hours to view his exhibition. However, he had no clue why the character was so popular.

"The exhibition, 'Rabbit Rabbit', elevated my rabbit character to fame. The exhibition concept was inspired by my childhood memories when I lived in a rural area. I played with my neighbours in a flourishing environment and suddenly encountered rabbits. We chased them, but could not catch them. That moment filled me a sense of surprise which inspired me to use as the exhibition concept," said Zhang.

Him and My World.

Red Bear, another famous character created by Zhang, is recognised as a symbol of comfort, warmth and healing with its round and friendly appearance and energetic red colour and uplifting image. Zhang said the idea of the red bear came from stuffed bears.

"Many people owned a favourite stuffed bear when they were young. Although I did not have one, I believe a stuffed bear best represents emotional companionship," he explained.

When asked to explain his inspiration behind a particular painting, he responded that all his paintings are not derived from any special inspiration.

"Art cannot be solely based on inspiration. What is more important is the drawing method and the mindset of the artist. I hope that my paintings can make people feel warm or stir up some feelings from deep within them. No matter who sees the paintings, they should be able to reflect and see themselves in the paintings. One viewer may react to a painting in a certain way while another viewer may feel differently."

Zhang often paints lone figures.

Making a living as an artist is never easy, even in China. Zhang feels that he is lucky.

"My colleagues cannot make a living solely from their paintings. Most artists want to express their opinions through their work while showcasing their unique style. However, it is more important to create universal work that everyone can relate to. As an artist, I feel lucky because at this point, I do not have to worry whether my work will sell or not.

"I hope viewers will like my work. I would be happy if they can connect with the paintings or sculptures."

The painting with well known cartoon characters. River City Bangkok (RCB)