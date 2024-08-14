New releases for your streaming pleasure: Aug 14-20

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Bad Monkey

Premieres on Aug 14

An adaptation of the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, it tells the story of Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

NETFLIX

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1

Premieres on Aug 15

Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.

The Union

Premieres on Aug 16

A New Jersey construction worker (Mark Wahlberg) goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart (Halle Berry) recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission.

Love Next Door

Premieres on Aug 17

A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.

The Teachers' Lounge

Premieres on Aug 18

When one of her students is suspected of theft, a dedicated teacher decides to investigate, trapping herself between her ideals and the school system.

Terror Tuesday Extreme

Premieres on Aug 20

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.

HBO/HBO GO

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Premieres on Aug 16

As the world falls, Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Rick And Morty: The Anime

Premieres on Aug 16

The Rick and Morty universe expands with the debut of an all-new anime from visionary director Takashi Sano that follows Rick, Morty and the rest of the Smith family in a new intergalactic adventure.

PRIME VIDEO

Jackpot!

Premieres on Aug 15

In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California — the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs.

AFN

Makan On Wheels

Premieres on Aug 20

Hosts Bryan Wong, Herman Keh and Chef Melvyn Lee embark on a road trip in a food truck from Singapore to Malaysia, exploring local food, while fostering relationships with the communities on their journey.