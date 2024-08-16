A tale of love and survival

Exploring the harsh realities of poverty and homelessness, Lolo And The Kid is a new Filipino drama on Netflix that seeks to tug at the heartstrings with a tale of an unlikely bond between an adult hustler and a child.

With a premise designed to evoke emotion and a central relationship that is both compelling and complex, the movie succeeds in highlighting the importance of education and the struggles faced by those on the margins of society. However, its reliance on morally ambiguous decisions as a central plot device raises questions about the messages it ultimately conveys.

The story of Lolo And The Kid centres on Lolo (Joel Torre), an elderly con man, and his adopted son Kid (Euwenn Mikael Aleta). The pair are homeless, living on the streets and surviving through deception. Their primary scam involves Kid being "adopted" by wealthy families, only for the duo to later rob these unsuspecting benefactors. This cycle of manipulation is the foundation of their livelihood, and while it allows them to survive, it also places them on a precarious moral edge.

The dynamic between Lolo and Kid is at the heart of the film. Lolo, despite his criminal activities, is portrayed as a man with a strong, if skewed, moral compass. He adheres to a personal code of ethics, instilling in Kid the importance of loyalty and survival in a world that offers them little. Lolo's actions, while morally questionable, are driven by a desperate need to protect and provide for Kid. This layered portrayal makes Lolo a fascinating character to follow. He is neither wholly villainous nor purely heroic, but a man shaped by his circumstances, doing what he believes is necessary to survive.

Kid, on the other hand, is depicted as a mischievous yet innocent child, whose lack of social skills and illiteracy make him more vulnerable and, consequently, more sympathetic. His character represents the loss of innocence in a world that forces even children to become participants in adult deceptions. Kid's struggles with reading and social interaction highlight the broader theme of education, or the lack thereof, as a key to escaping the cycle of poverty. His relationship with Lolo is simultaneously heartwarming and tragic, as it is built on a foundation of mutual dependence and survival in a hostile world.

Joel Torre, left, and Euwenn Mikael Aleta in Lolo And The Kid. NETFLIX

The film's production quality and visual style are relatively modest, with nothing particularly groundbreaking in terms of cinematography or special effects. However, what Lolo And The Kid lacks in visual flair, it compensates for in storytelling. The narrative is carefully crafted to engage the audience, particularly through the evolving relationship between Lolo and Kid. Their bond is akin to that of a father and son, and the film excels in portraying the depth of their connection. Their differing personalities -- Lolo's gruff pragmatism and Kid's youthful impulsiveness -- create a dynamic that is both entertaining and emotionally resonant.

Despite these strengths, Lolo And The Kid is not without its flaws. One of the most significant issues lies in the pacing of the story. The film unfolds slowly, taking its time to establish the bond between Lolo and Kid and to explore their daily lives. While this deliberate pace allows for a deeper understanding of their relationship, it also leads to moments where the plot seems to drag. This slow pacing might test the patience of some viewers, particularly those who prefer more action-driven narratives.

Another critical concern is the film's treatment of its moral themes. The numerous scenes of scamming and stealing are portrayed with a degree of nonchalance that borders on glorification. While it is clear that the filmmakers intended to humanise Lolo and Kid by showing the desperation that drives them to such actions, the repeated focus on their criminal activities risks sending a message that these behaviours are acceptable, or even justified, given their circumstances. This aspect of the film could be troubling, as it suggests that the ends (survival) justify the means (deception and theft), without offering a strong counter-narrative or clear condemnation of such actions.

The film's final act is both emotionally devastating and somewhat unsatisfying. As the story reaches its conclusion, viewers are left to grapple with the lack of redemption for the characters' actions. The ending, rather than providing closure, leaves a lingering sense of unease. The heartwarming relationship between Lolo and Kid, while central to the film's emotional impact, does not excuse or fully address the moral ambiguities of their lifestyle. This lack of accountability for their actions undermines the film's potential to deliver a more profound message about the complexities of survival and morality.

Lolo And The Kid is an emotional drama that draws viewers in with its compelling characters and exploration of significant social issues. The film succeeds in creating a narrative that highlights the struggles of the homeless and the importance of education. However, its portrayal of morally questionable actions as a means of survival raises important questions about the messages it conveys. While it may elicit tears, it also challenges viewers to consider the ethical implications of the narratives they consume.