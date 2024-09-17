Green Day to rock Bangkok next Feb

The very very long wait is over for Idiot Nation (a fandom name, not an insult)! American rock trio Green Day confirms their return to Thailand and "Green Day Live In Bangkok" will be their third performance in Thailand.

There's an almost 15-year absence between their previous performance in Thailand in 2010. They were supposed to return to Thailand much sooner back in 2020 but, due to Miss Rona, their concert was cancelled.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning punk rock legends, Green Day, will perform on Feb 12, 2025, at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, as the first stop on their Southeast Asian leg. Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released two albums before their breakout album Dookie dropped in 1994 and it is widely credited for reviving punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.

In 2004, they released American Idiot, which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the US alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All Motherf***ers debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and No.1 in both the UK and Australia.

In January, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hits such as The American Dream Is Killing Me, which reached #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and Dilemma. The album debuted at No.1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth No.1 in the UK.

While the Bangkok date is included as part of their ongoing "The Saviors Tour" on their official website, it is simply called "Green Day Live In Bangkok" on the Thai Ticket Major website.

You know the drill. Mastercard cardholders have first dibs on pre-sale tickets from 10am on Oct 1 to 10am on Oct 3 (local time). Live Nation Tero members can secure tickets during the pre-sale from 10am-10pm on Oct 4. General tickets go on sale at 10am on Oct 5 via Thai Ticket Major's website.