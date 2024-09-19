Explore the spiritual world at Richard Koh Fine Art
PUBLISHED : 19 Sep 2024 at 04:00

An oil on canvas by Padungsub Prachanan. photo courtesy of Richard Koh Fine Art
The mysteries of nature and local beliefs are intertwined through art during "The Omnipresent Spirits", which is running at Richard Koh Fine Art until Oct 5.

This is a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Padungsub Prachanan whose evocative paintings offer a profound exploration of the spiritual and the unseen in the rural landscape.

The artist took inspiration from the enigmatic quality of landscape painting and the concept of khwan, a traditional belief representing a state of psychological security.

He explores the enigmatic atmospheres of landscape painting as a bridge between the physical world and abstract states intertwined with personal experience.

For this show, his paintings are deeply influenced by memories and the rural landscapes of Thailand, where the spirit of khwan seems to, as he described, "scatter and float through forests, trees, and objects".

His work reveals a world where imagination merges with nature, creating an ambiguous and evocative atmosphere that invites viewers to explore the spaces between the seen and the unseen.

By combining elements of personal experience with the mysticism of local beliefs, Padungsub's work opens a window into the deeper, hidden realms of nature and the human psyche. His paintings evoke curiosity and reflection, leaving viewers with a sense of wonder about the mysterious forces that shape our world.

Richard Koh Fine Art is on the 9th floor of Peterson Building, between Sukhumvit 26 and 28, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

Visit rkfineart.com.

