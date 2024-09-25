Chill out with cool music in Khao Yai

Spending time in nature while listening to music performed by your favourite artists can help you unwind and relax. GMM Show and Idea Fact invite music enthusiasts to experience "Chang Music Connection Presents Nanglen Music Festival 8" in the natural setting of Thongsomboon Club, at Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Dec 14.

"Nang Len Music Festival 8" has a killer line-up -- Jeff Satur, Three Man Down, Cocktail, Potato, Joey Phuwasit, Nont Tanont, Tilly Birds, Palmy, Pop Pongkool and Tattoo Colour.

These top artists will perform on a panoramic stage that stretches parallel to the mountain range, surrounded by large trees. The cool and refreshing air will help audiences enjoy listening to music for long hours. With a full-scale stage production featuring lights, sound and special effects, accompanied by a natural setting like the sunset and starry night, audiences will surely make great memories.

In addition to music, there are activities that visitors can enjoy including hot air balloon rides, free face painting, hair braiding and social media photo corners. There will be a wide selection of food from 40 restaurants and many Otop products from Nakhon Ratchasima.

Tickets cost 2,500 baht, but early bird tickets cost only 1,600 baht and are available from Oct 1-3. Tickets can be purchased through Counter Service at all 7-Elevens and via allticket.com, ticketier.com and the Ticketier app.

Jeff Satur. Idea Fact

Nont Tanont. Idea Fact

Three Man Down. Idea Fact

Cocktail. Idea Fact

Palmy. Idea Fact