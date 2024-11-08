A nameless predator

In popular culture, the name Zodiac has become almost legendary, with David Fincher's 2007 film Zodiac often hailed as one of the best true-crime thrillers ever made. The story of a nameless killer who terrorised California's Bay Area in the 1960s and 1970s is both terrifying and unresolved -- a puzzle that has kept armchair detectives and true crime fans captivated for decades.

Now, Netflix's three-part docu-series This Is Zodiac Speaking revisits the mystery with fresh insights, a mix of familiar details, and a chilling new narrative that attempts to shed light on Arthur Leigh Allen, a longtime Zodiac suspect. At the heart of this investigation is a series of interviews with the Seawater children, whose haunting experiences with Allen raise tantalising questions.

In This Is Zodiac Speaking, Netflix attempts to reinvigorate the conversation around the Zodiac Killer with fresh perspectives and new details that suggest Arthur Leigh Allen may indeed be the killer. Central to this exploration are the Seawater children who through decades of interactions with Allen, find themselves inextricably tied to the case. Their haunting testimonies, coupled with interviews from renowned Zodiac expert Robert Graysmith (whose book inspired Fincher's Zodiac), law enforcement officials, and reporters, form the spine of the series. However, while the series introduces an intriguing and layered approach to the Zodiac case, it is not without its faults. Though it offers a captivating look at the Zodiac legend and the social terror it inspired, the series' pacing, lack of narrative depth and some factual inconsistencies keep it from being the definitive take on the Zodiac saga.

Zodiac suspect Arthur Leigh Allen with the Seawater children.

The series opens with a compelling premise that would grab any true crime fan's attention: a closer look at Allen, a man whose connection to the Zodiac Killer case has remained ambiguous for decades. The Seawater children recount eerie stories of their unsettling relationship with Allen, whose erratic behaviour and dark interests align suspiciously with known Zodiac traits. Their stories of Allen's disturbing mannerisms and strange habits add a deeply personal and chilling perspective to the already disturbing Zodiac lore.

The series shines most in its attention to detail and its recreation of the era's atmosphere. With its moody, meticulously crafted cinematography, the documentary transports viewers straight into the paranoia-filled streets of 1970s San Francisco. The visuals are hauntingly evocative, capturing the essence of a time when fear of the Zodiac permeated daily life. The production team clearly invested in recreating this tension-filled environment, and their work paid off. Each episode immerses viewers in a world that feels authentic and dangerous, an atmosphere that contributes significantly to the tension and sense of dread that defines the series. This is a documentary that doesn't just tell the story of the Zodiac -- it lets viewers feel the weight of fear that people lived with during that time.

However, despite these strengths, This Is Zodiac Speaking grapples with pacing issues that makes it difficult to maintain momentum and suspense. Certain scenes and background segments are drawn out, lingering on procedural details that, while informative, slow down the pace. For true crime enthusiasts, the in-depth examination of the Zodiac's modus operandi and the extensive recounting of each letter and cypher might be compelling. However, the lengthy buildup often interrupts the flow, and for some viewers, these segments could feel repetitive, perhaps diminishing the overall tension that is so crucial in a story of this nature.

The series also occasionally sacrifices accuracy for drama. Though it attempts to stay faithful to the historical details of the Zodiac case, a few embellishments and factual inaccuracies can frustrate purists who are intimately familiar with the case's intricacies. This deviation from verified details, while perhaps intended to heighten the suspense or intrigue of the story, may confuse viewers less familiar with the real case and could undermine the documentary's credibility in the eyes of more knowledgeable fans. This is a delicate balance in true crime storytelling -- enhancing the narrative without detracting from authenticity -- and it's one that This Is Zodiac Speaking doesn't always achieve.

Another challenge the series faces is its lack of definitive resolution, which may leave some viewers feeling unsatisfied by the end. Given that the Zodiac case remains unsolved, it's understandable that no documentary can provide absolute answers. But This Is Zodiac Speaking seems to hint heavily towards Allen's guilt without delivering a compelling final argument. The series builds a persuasive case around him, piecing together eerie coincidences, unsettling anecdotes, and fragments of circumstantial evidence. Yet, in the absence of concrete proof, this emphasis on Allen feels frustratingly inconclusive. For those who crave closure that only definitive evidence can provide, the documentary's ambiguous ending may feel unfulfilling after the tension is built up over three episodes.

Despite strong performances from interviewees and reenactors, the series also falls short in developing the emotional depth of its central figures. While we get glimpses into the lives of those affected by the Zodiac -- particularly the Seawater children -- there is little exploration of the personal toll that years of trauma, fear, and suspicion took on these individuals. Further character development could have added an emotional layer, drawing viewers more deeply into the struggles and sacrifices of those who were close to the case. Though the performers do their best to convey the impact of the Zodiac's actions, a lack of personal exploration leaves them feeling somewhat distant, missing an opportunity for viewers to form a stronger connection to these voices.

In the end, This Is Zodiac Speaking presents a vivid, eerie, and partially satisfying look at one of the most notorious unsolved cases in American history. Its cinematography and careful attention to period detail evoke a frighteningly authentic sense of time, transporting viewers to a world that lived in fear of a nameless predator. But the series is held back by uneven pacing, a tendency to sacrifice accuracy for suspense, and a lack of emotional connection to its characters. While it may not fully satisfy viewers seeking answers or closure, it succeeds as a haunting exploration of the fear and fascination surrounding the Zodiac case that has captivated and confounded the world for over 50 years.