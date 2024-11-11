World Film Series in Bangkok ends with Romanian movie

The 2024 Contemporary World Film Series will conclude with the screening of 6.9 On The Richter Scale, at TK Park's Auditorium, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, on Sunday at 4pm.

The title of this 2016 Romanian comedy is a term in earthquake parlance, which has multi-layered meanings in the story. Directed by Nae Caranfil, the film revolves around Tony, a humble theatre actor, who has nightmares about impending earthquakes.

Meanwhile, his own life shakes at the seams like an earthquake, when he and his overwrought wife Kitty have huge arguments about everything from her smoking to his previous girlfriends.

It's not easy, especially as Tony is trying to focus on his first lead-role in the famous, tragic Greek love-story Orpheus And Eurydice. Things become worse when the couple move into a new apartment which is not earthquake-proof.

Kitty, however, feels protected by her faith in feng shui. Into this shaky terrain walks his charming, smooth-talking, utterly manipulative father who left Tony when he was a child. And he requests to stay a few days in the new apartment with his latest girlfriend.

The last scene lifts the drama to a musical comedy with plenty of music and dance as Tony plays out the all-important scene of Orpheus And Eurydice, when Orpheus goes to rescue Eurydice from Hades. That's when he notices his wife in the audience, realises many things and steps out of his shaky stupor.

The film was nominated for eight of Romania's top GOPO Awards and won five of them. It was also very successful at the box office.

The film is in Romanian with English subtitles. Romanian ambassador Daniela-Brindusa Bazavan will introduce the film and there will be post-screening reception of snacks and drinks by the Embassy of Romania.