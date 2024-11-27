A royal concert at Mrigadayavan Palace

The beautiful historic seaside Mrigadayavan Palace in Cha-am, Phetchaburi province is the venue for a special concert, "Magical Melodies", which will be held at Samosorn Sevakamataya Throne Hall, on Dec 7 at 4pm.

Held to honour the artistic legacies of King Rama VI and King Rama IX and celebrate Thailand's rich cultural heritage, the concert will feature a selection of famous Thai melodies for guitar as well as the world premiere of Madanabadha Suite for guitar, percussion and narration, a composition inspired by King Rama VI's literary work Madanabadha.

The highlight of the evening will be Hucky Eichelmann's rendition of the beloved compositions of King Rama IX. Dubbed as "The German Guitar King", he will perform his signature Thai and contemporary works including his hit song Techno Toey.

He was the first foreign artist to receive royal permission to arrange, record and perform King Rama IX's compositions and has had the honour of performing several royal command performances in front of HM the Late King Rama IX and HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Also, Eichelmann is celebrated for his contemporary interpretations of traditional Asian and Thai melodies, skilfully blending modern styles with timeless tunes. At the upcoming show, he will showcase the richness of Thailand's musical heritage through his artistry.

Appearing as guest artists will be Silpathorn Artist Anant Narkkong on Thai instruments and percussion as well as National artist Patravadi Mejudhon and Assoc Prof Arthid Sheravanichkul, both of whom will provide narration.

The event is part of the Palace's 100th anniversary winter series that presents live performances every Saturday in December.

There is no entry fee but donation rates for venue maintenance are 90 baht (30 and 60 baht for pupils and students).