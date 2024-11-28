Choi Jin-hyuk to meet fans in Bangkok

This Saturday, fans of Choi Jin-hyuk can meet him at "2024 Choi Jin-hyuk Fan-Con Tour In Bangkok". Organised by 247 Entertainment, the event will take place at Aksra Theatre King Power.

A fan-con event is a combination of fan meeting and concert. During the concert part, Choi will perform songs such as Jungkook's Standing Next To You, Day6's Time Of Our Life and Lee Hong-ki's I'm Saying. While primarily known as an actor, Choi is also recognised for his singing abilities, especially when he wowed the crowd with his outstanding stage presence on the popular singing show Immortal Songs 2.

In addition to his singing, the fan meeting will include games with fans and an interview session to share updates.

Choi entered showbiz after winning the 2006 reality talent show Survival Star Audition. In 2013, he got a breakthrough role playing Gu Wol-ryung, a guardian spirit of Mount Jiri and a nine-tailed fox in popular TV drama Gu Family Book. In Gu, which is loved by viewers, he shows his true love to a girl but is betrayed by her.

Choi Jin-hyuk in Miss Night And Day. (Photo © Netflix Thailand)

In his latest TV drama, Miss Night And Day on Netflix and JTBC, Choi plays Gye Ji-woong, a workaholic prosecutor. Due to the excellent script, Choi has had the opportunity to showcase a wide range of emotions and abilities, from a hardworking, serious prosecutor to a character who begins to empathise with others. The drama also includes romantic, investigative and action scenes.

Tickets for the fan-con event cost 1,900, 2,900, 3,900, 4,900 and 6,900 baht. Every ticket holder will also have the opportunity to hi-touch Choi. Tickets can be purchased now through Counter Service at all 7-Eleven branches and via allticket.com.