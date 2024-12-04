New releases for your streaming pleasure: Dec 4-10

Looking for a title to binge watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Fly Me to the Moon

Premieres on Dec 6

Director Greg Berlanti's rom-com comedy caper follows marketing expert Kelly Jones and Nasa launch director Cole Davis in the 60s as they reluctantly team up to save Nasa's image. As hopes that the upcoming Apollo mission will be a success begin to dwindle, the two band together to create fake footage of the moon landing as a back-up plan to reassure the public (and save face with Russia amid Cold War tensions). Y'know, in case the real mission goes up in flames.

NETFLIX

Tomorrow And I

Premieres on Dec 4

This series reimagines Thailand in a dystopian future where technology scrapes at the surface of old customs, exposing rips in the fabric of culture.

Maple Leaf Dreams

Premieres on Dec 4

For a couple down on their luck, Canada seemed like a good place to start over. But uprooting their lives slowly takes a toll on their courage

That Christmas

Premieres on Dec 4

It's an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone's plans — including Santa’s.

Black Doves

Premieres on Dec 5

When a spy posing as a politician's wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

Mary

Premieres on Dec 6

A miraculous conception. A merciless king. A murderous pursuit. Mary's courageous journey to become the mother of Jesus unfolds in this biblical coming-of-age epic.

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter

Premieres on Dec 6

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos.

Operation Undead

Premieres on Dec 10

When a weaponised virus turns soldiers into zombies, a corporal joins the hunt for the infected, only to learn that his brother is one of them.

Rugged Rugby: Conquer Or Die

Premieres on Dec 10

A sports survival reality show that showcases the intense competition among rugby athletes who give their all for the glory of victory. Filled with the thuds of bodies colliding and shouts of determination to move one step forward, this merciless rugby war will invite viewers to an entertaining and moving experience as it highlights the athletes’ passion and genuine emotions.

PRIME VIDEO

Jack In Time for Christmas

Streaming now

In this festive feature, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. A stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time. A part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue.

The Red Virgin

Premieres on Dec 5

A precocious and prolific writer in Spain's 30s is raised by her mother to become a model of future women.

The Sticky

Premieres on Dec 6

Inspired by the true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist”, the series follows Ruth Landry, a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus.

Secret Level

Premieres on Dec 10

A new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.