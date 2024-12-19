New movies out this week: Dec 19-25

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Victory

Directed by Park Beom-su.

Who’s in it?

Lee Hyeri, Park Se-wan and Lee Jeong-Ha.

What’s it about?

A high school dance duo and a soccer team on a remote island. Two girls create a cheerleading club to pursue their love of dance, but they soon find themselves enthusiastically cheering on the soccer team and the entire island.

Why watch it?

A comedy and a tear-jerker.

Sumala

Directed by Rizal Mantovani.

Who’s in it?

Luna Maya, Darius Sinathrya and Makayla Rose Hilli.

What’s it about?

Sumala, a name that is feared by people in a village in Semarang Regency from the past until now. No one dares to go out when night falls because Sumala will come to kill.

Why watch it?

Based on a true story in Semarang Regency, central Java, Indonesia.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Directed by Barry Jenkins.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen.

What’s it about?

Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Why watch it?

James Earl Jones, who played Mufasa from 1994-2019, passed away the age of 93 on Sept 9. When offered, he declined his role and this movie is dedicated to his memory.

Isan Nikah

Directed by Kriangkrai Monvichit.

Who’s in it?

Natthawut Saenyabut, Chatchai Chinsi, Amadkuciasree Dohloh, Adull Borsu, Siriamol Onkoon and Passorn Leowrakwong.

What’s it about?

A story of chaos during the wedding of a Muslim woman and an Isan man.

Why watch it?

Despite the couple's different cultures and religions, love conquers all.

Premieres on Dec 20

Rokunin no Usotsuki na Daigakusei (Six Lying University Students)

Directed by Yûichi Satô.

Who’s in it?

Eiji Akaso, Minami Hamabe and Yuki Kura.

What’s it about?

Six university students have made the final round for recruitment at Spirallinks. For the final round, they are tasked to form a team and hold a group discussion in one month. The group deepens their relationship with each other so they can each receive a job offer, but, right before the group discussion they are informed of a change. The change is that the job offer is for one person and that person will be selected by their group. The six hopeful applicants suddenly become rivals. They then find six envelopes left for them. When the envelopes are opened, their lies and sins are disclosed.

Why watch it?

Adapted from the novel and manga of the same name by Akinari Asakura released in 2021.

Premieres on Dec 25

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Directed by Jeff Fowler.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves.

What’s it about?

Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Why watch it?

The filmmakers of the prior movies have mentioned playing "Sonic Adventure 2” (2001) and "Shadow The Hedgehog” (2005) solo games for inspiration. The film is also inspired by narrative elements from the Saturday morning animated television series "Sonic The Hedgehog” (1993).

Kraven The Hunter

Directed by J.C. Chandor.

Who’s in it?

Fred Hechinger, Russell Crowe and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

What’s it about?

Kraven's complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Why watch it?

Set in Sony's “Spider-Man Universe”, the same universe in which “Venom" (2018), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021), “Morbius” (2022), “Silver Sable”, “The Black Cat”, “Nightwatch", “Jackpot”, “Silk” and “Madame Web” (2024) are set.

The Order

Directed by Justin Kurzel.

Who’s in it?

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan.

What’s it about?

A series of bank robberies and car heists frightened communities in the Pacific Northwest. A lone FBI agent believes that the crimes were not the work of financially motivated criminals, but rather a group of dangerous domestic terrorists.

Why watch it?

Hoult told reporters how he and Law, adversaries in the film, did not speak or interact with each other for the first four weeks of filming in an attempt to distance themselves from each other.

All We Imagine As Light

Directed by Payal Kapadia.

Who’s in it?

Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam.

What’s it about?

In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha's routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.

Why watch it?

First Indian film to receive the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.