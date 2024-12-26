New musical explores a love triangle

Lakorn Nitade Chula, the annual student theatre production from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Communication Arts, returns with the romantic comedy musical Dai Daeng Pen Het (Unfortunate Love). Performed in Thai, the play will run from Jan 24-26, at the KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre, Siam Square One.

A tangled love triangle challenges the notion of destiny in Unfortunate Love, a new musical exploring the complexities of love and fate. Two childhood friends, T'er and Paopei, discover that the legendary red thread of destiny binds them on their 22nd birthday but their preordained path is disrupted by the arrival of Fei, a free-spirited newcomer who also shares the fateful connection. Will they succumb to destiny or forge their own paths?

Dai Daeng Pen Het explores the age-old question of whether fate is truly inescapable. "This isn't just a play; it's a reflection of our society's struggles with tradition and personal choice. We want audiences to question the forces that shape their lives," said director Papatchapol Olaranont.

The production features original music, dynamic stage design and a talented cast features Warintorn Pahuyut as Paopei, known for her roles in Mission Fan-Possible and Get Rich, Yu Watanabe as Jin and Warin Treenuparb, creator of the acclaimed solo performance Dud-Jarit as Fei. They are joined by fellow Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Communication Arts students Thasphol Kunawootiporn as T'er, Tanyaphat Leevongwat as Ming, Jedsada Songkaew as Zuo and Sasitorn Jeen-nu as Jen.

Since 1986, Lakorn Nitade Chula has served as a creative sandbox for students, allowing them to develop their talents and explore contemporary social issues through theatrical productions.

"In today's world, the clash between destiny and freedom is more relevant than ever," adds Papatchapol. "This production provides a unique opportunity for students to hone their skills while engaging with complex themes." The play invites viewers to consider the interplay of societal expectations and individual agency through humour and poignant reflection.

The performance is in Thai without English subtitles.